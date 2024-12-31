Batavia Players are considered as 'hold over tenant' as city plans on further talks

City Manager Rachael J. Tabelski issued a statement Tuesday afternoon about the situation between the city and Batavia Players in which the nonprofit owes back rent for Main St. 56 Theater and has been awaiting word as its lease comes up for renewal Wednesday.

"Currently, the City of Batavia considers the Batavia Players as a holdover tenant in the space that they rent at City Centre. The Theater has provided myself and the City Attorney an executive plan and proposed budget forecast for the next five years," Tabelski said in an emailed statement. "The City recognizes the Batavia Players as a valuable asset to the community. However, they must prove their ability to remain viable and pay debts while continuing to operate. We look forward to meeting with members of the Players' executive committee in the New Year.

"The City wishes everyone in Batavia a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year," she said.

The city is landlord to the Players, since the new theater has been built at Batavia City Centre. Tabelski has said the group owes approximately $27,000 in back rent from when the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the country a few years ago. During that time, the theater was shut down, and Batavia Players had no ability to put on shows and make money, Patrick Burk said.