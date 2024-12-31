Batavia Players are considered as 'hold over tenant' as city plans on further talks

City Manager Rachael J. Tabelski issued a statement Tuesday afternoon about the situation between the city and Batavia Players in which the nonprofit owes back rent for Main St. 56 Theater and has been awaiting word as its lease comes up for renewal Wednesday.
"Currently, the City of Batavia considers the Batavia Players as a holdover tenant in the space that they rent at City Centre. The Theater has provided myself and the City Attorney an executive plan and proposed budget forecast for the next five years," Tabelski said in an emailed statement. "The City recognizes the Batavia Players as a valuable asset to the community. However, they must prove their ability to remain viable and pay debts while continuing to operate. We look forward to meeting with members of the Players' executive committee in the New Year.