Batavia school officials to be 'extra cautious' during attempted closure of Education Department

Batavia Board of Education President John Marucci

After a review of Batavia City Schools’ budget Monday evening, Business Administrator Andrew Lang asked for questions, and Board President John Marucci had a big one.

“With what’s happening with the Education Department federally, how is this going to harm us in the future?” Marucci said.

That was a question Lang couldn’t answer, he said. And he’s not alone. School district and Genesee Valley School Boards Association officials have been wondering the same thing.

Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on March 20 to close the U.S. Education Department, but that has not taken hold just yet since it requires Congressional approval and there have been legal challenges to the move. Court action and political opposition have risen against the effort to dismantle the department, and key functions remain in place for now.

“I unfortunately don’t have a crystal ball, so I wouldn’t be able to speak to that,” Lang said. “What we’ve done in this budget is attempt to protect as much as possible the programming that’s vital that’s federally funded for our district, including positions that are paid through federal grant funds and other initiatives through federal grants.

“So we’ve done as much as possible to protect that in the event that any of that funding is decreased to us," he said. “We don’t really know at this point.”

Superintendent Jason Smith added that it does not seem likely that federal funding for title and special education grants will be impacted.

“Maybe they may be managed by another department, perhaps,” Smith said. “But as far as the funding that we get to fund (positions and to meet special education goals), at this point, I’m fairly confident they’re staying intact. But we want to be extra cautious.”

As for the proposed 2025-26 budget, it remains at a tax levy increase of $451,000, or 2.22%, for about 35 cents more per $1,000 assessed property value. A home assessed at $200,000 would mean a tax rate of $16.05 per $1,000 and a property tax increase of $69.80 per year, if there is no assessment change.

The $63.3 million budget is a $3 million jump from the current year and includes the replacement of retiring personnel: six teachers, a secretary and administrator.

The public budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 12 at the District Office of Batavia High School, 260 State St., Batavia, and the budget vote is May 20.

