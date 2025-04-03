Concerned Citizens for NY-24 to host town hall for questions, stories on Tax Day in Batavia

Diana Kastenbaum

A group of folks, led by Diana Kastenbaum and Millie Tomidy-Pepper, have gotten together to begin doing something instead of just fretting and wondering individually about the actions being taken by the White House administration and how those things might affect citizens.

They formed Concerned Citizens of NY-24, and town halls have broken out already in various parts of the state, including Canandaigua and Geneva. One has been scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. on April 15 at the Arc GLOW Community Center, 38 Woodrow Road, Batavia.

“The one we did in Geneva was on healthcare and Medicaid … there was a panel of four, and we thought maybe we would have 10 people," Kastenbaum said to The Batavian. "Over 400 showed up in Geneva, at the opera house. We call ourselves Concerned Citizens of NY-24 just because we don’t want it to be partisan. We really want to bring in everybody because it’s going to affect everybody.”

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has been invited to discuss recent federal actions and policies with a panel of community members in various fields of social security, Medicare, healthcare, Medicaid, agriculture, small business, veterans, and education.

Kastenbaum, of Batavia, is no stranger to politics and civic engagement, having run against former Congressman Chris Collins and for a seat on City Council in the past. This event is not meant to have a Democrat or Republican slant, however, as she and her co-organizer encourage people of any affiliation to attend, ask questions, and hopefully leave with more information than they had at the beginning.

“We really just want some answers,” she said. “And the reason I got involved in it is because people kept saying 'well, we should have a town hall,’ and I said I wanted to work on a town hall, so then people started to reach out and said, ‘well, what are you doing on it?’ So I just sort of took the lead.”

This is a public forum, so come and engage in the discussion, she said. Sample questions include:

How will our K-12 public schools, BOCES and local colleges be affected if the Department of Education is eliminated?

What will happen to our local hospitals and counties if Medicaid is cut?

What will happen to your social security and Medicare if the makeshift department of government efficiency (DOGE) privatizes it?

Topics are anything that the federal administration has been doing that has or might affect citizens, including ongoing deportations, tariffs (re-enacted internationally on Wednesday), the stagnant or rising cost of goods, thousands of federal employee layoffs, agency reductions or closures, and freedom of speech issues.

“We’re encouraging people to come and ask questions and share their stories,” Kastenbaum said.

The community center has an occupancy limit, so attendees are also urged to get there before the event begins.

Organizers had not yet heard back from Tenney but “would love to have her attend,” Kastenbaum said.

Tenney’s office did not return The Batavian’s request for comment about the event as of Wednesday night.