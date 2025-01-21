Connecting computers, machines and education to workforce development

Chris Suozzi of Genesee County Economic Development Center, left, and teacher Charlie Voorhees watch student Gunner Pietrzykowski operate a CNC machine at Batavia High School.

Gunner Pietrzykowski, a Batavia High School sophomore, has an easygoing way of working with a CNC machine that’s new to the State Street engineering class as of fall 2024.

The 15-year-old was demonstrating the steps involved with the computer numerical control router, which takes a computer-generated design and cuts or chisels out the shape.

“This is the first design we’ve made on this machine,” Gunner said Friday at the school. “It’s a sumo robot for Tech Wars.”

He and fellow 10th-grader Lawrence Chen were working on getting the machine’s blade at the right depth to completely cut through the piece of wood. It first made a perfect circle and then cut an arc out of the other half of the wood.

“I’ve always liked working with my hands and learning visually, and always liked computers and working with machines and tools,” Gunner said, sharing what he first learned in fourth grade Innovator’s Club. “We were doing Lego robots, small and simple. It was a start.”

Six years later, he has more recently been interested in aerospace engineering, with an eye toward designing airplanes or airships, he said. Since Charlie Voorhees’ class received this machine, funded by the district and Genesee County Economic Development Center, it has made a difference in executing projects, the teen said.

“It makes life a whole lot easier with cutting; it’s easier to get it right on the machine by doing it on a computer without wasting materials,” Gunner said. “Before, it took three or four designs, with all the angles and shapes.”

Using the machines is Lawrence’s favorite part of class, he said. He has especially enjoyed the sumo project.

“It’s really cool, we’re going to make robots and going to compete,” he said.

EDC Executive Vice President of Business and Workforce Development Chris Suozzi likes the fact that Gunner’s early start in the field has aligned with science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) studies, up through high school and into his newfound aerospace interests, he said.

Offering this opportunity for hands-on learning with this machine opens another door for jobs and a career, he said. He visited the classroom last year and Voorhees told him of a need for the CNC equipment, which.

“I said, it's beautiful because I have opportunities from our agency that helps, and I'm trying to do a lot more in K through 12 to inspire kids about opportunities like this and tying that into local careers,” Suozzi said. “So we have legacy companies here, Graham Manufacturing, Liberty Pumps and Oxbow expanding and brand new Edwards Vacuum at STAMP is going to be coming online at the end of this year with over 280 jobs to start and ramp into 600 jobs, and their number one criteria for a job is CNC technicians. So there's an abundance of opportunities for kids to get into this track, into this career pathway.”

Why is this an important topic for the general community?

“Well, I think the important part of it is, this machine, in particular, is really close to what students would find out in the industry. So it's exposure to equipment that they could, right out of high school, they could go out and find a job, and already have had experience on this type of equipment in here,” Voorhees said. “It helps us do all kinds of different projects that normally we accomplish, but we use a lot of different hand tools, and there's a fair amount of error when you're dealing with hand tools and human error. So this really eliminates it. They draw it in a program called V carve Pro, and then they just send the program over to the CNC, and then it does all of the work exactly how they drew it.

“I think this is an opportunity to really prepare students for opportunities out in the workforce. It also provides our students in this class … principles of engineering,” he said. “So these are students that are interested in pursuing fields for further education and engineering, so that they could go to college to be an engineer and have real hands-on experience, and not just classroom experience.”

Suozzi added that students are coming out of high school if they’ve attended a BOCES trades program, making more than $60,000 a year, and after a company’s apprenticeship, can be making $80,000 in their fourth year, plus having skills for jobs that are in demand. Amana Tools is another of those local companies, and it helped to set up the CNC machine and often has jobs available, he said.

“I always say workforce development is a team sport,” he said. “So we all are in it to win it but we all help each other to see these kids flourish and have great careers here locally in Genesee County.”

Tools of the trade.

BHS sophomores Gunner Pietrzykowski and Lawrence Chen watch as the CNC machine slowly cuts out a design that they created by computer and then input to the machine.

