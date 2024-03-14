Genesee County offers moment of silence for sergeant whose 'impact stands as his legacy'

Genesee County Legislature Chairwoman Shelley Stein added to the many condolences expressed for the loss of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello, who died this past Sunday during an encounter with an individual at Batavia Downs.

Stein said the 54-year-old was a graduate of Alexander High School, a huge Buffalo Sabres fan, and an avid fan of the New York Yankees. He was also a devoted dad who loved spending time with family, especially his children.

He began his career on Feb. 29, 1992 at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher and was appointed deputy sheriff in 1996 and 11 years later road patrol sergeant. During his years of service, he twice earned Deputy of the Year and was awarded several commendations, for which colleagues have spoken nothing but praise about his professionalism and contributions.

“This Legislature body mourns his loss,” Stein said Wednesday during the group’s meeting at the Old Court House. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. His impact on our community stands as his legacy. May we all find comfort in knowing he was protecting us in his service. May you rest in peace, Tom.”

Sanfratello was born in Batavia to Anthony and Dorothy Sanfratello and died on March 10 in the line of duty “while serving and protecting the citizens of Genesee County,” Stein said.

She asked for a moment of silence before beginning the Legislature meeting to honor a man who has been held in high regard by countless municipal, law enforcement and community members. The county's Old Court House cupola can be seen lit up in blue each evening, and flags have been lowered in Sanfratello's memory.

The Deputy Sheriff’s Association has established a fundraiser to help Sanfratello’s family with expenses, and calling hours from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and an 11 a.m. funeral service have been set for Call Arena at Genesee Community College, 1 College Road, Batavia, with a burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Sanfratello, who was referred to on Wednesday by fellow law enforcement as a friendly, go-to guy for answers and an incredible human being, is survived by his mother and children, Ian, Kyla, and Alexis Sanfratello; his wife; sisters, nieces, and nephews; his partner; two great-nieces; two great-nephews; along with many cousins and countless friends.

“He also leaves his brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” Stein said.