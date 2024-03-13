Law enforcement leaders recall Sanfratello as 'incredible human being' while recounting events that led to his death

Sheriff William Sheron

While a narrative of events at Batavia Downs early Sunday morning that led to the death of Sgt. Thomas A. Sanfratello was shared at a press conference on Wednesday, the 32-year veteran of the force was remembered as a great co-worker, good friend, and loving father.

Sheriff William Sheron said, "Wow. Unbelievable person. I have known Tommy since he began. He was just an incredible human being. He was always there for everybody else. He had many important functions here in the department. He ran our civil department. He was on the State Sheriffs Association accreditation programs as an assessor. He oversaw our Darien Lake details. As you know, we have had many, many concerts out there and many, many thousands of people. He ran them flawlessly. Tommy was one that we counted on, and any time he was involved, we knew we didn't have to worry about anything."

He added later, "Tommy never said, 'No.' If you needed something, Tommy was there. It didn't matter who you were or what time of day or night it was; if he could help you, he would help you. The guys could always use them as a resource, too, you know. If they had something they weren't quite certain of, 'Okay, let's ask Tommy. Tommy will know.'"

District Attorney Kevin Finnell said, " I'd like to add that I also have known Tom since he first hit the road. We talked on a regular basis about cases and issues. He'd often call and say, 'I think I know the answer, but he always did. He never lost his enthusiasm for the job and for what he did. He was a very, very good police officer, and he was a better man. So we will all suffer a loss for a long time to come. We will miss him dearly. I'd also like to express my thanks for the community support thus far, the outpouring of support, not only for the Sanfratello family, but in the assistance of this investigation."

Chief Shawn Heubusch

Batavia Police Chief Shawn Heubusch said, "Tommy was a resource for every law enforcement officer in this county, not just within the sheriff's office. I mean, I personally called Tom on many occasions to ask for advice on something, whether it dealt with a civil matter or whatever. And he never said no. He always answered his phone. He was one of the first guys that I ever met when I got to Batavia. He was just a great guy, and, you know, just a snippet from the videos before this encounter occurred, Tom was talking to people within the casino, and he's smiling and laughing with them. I mean, that's just Tom's personality."

Sanfratello's son, Ian Sanfratello, closed out the press conference by reading a written statement that concluded, "I want everybody to know my dad. My dad was one of a kind. An amazing dad, son, brother and co-worker. He loved my sisters, Lexi and Kyla with all of his heart and he loved to spend time with us. I know we will all cherish the memories we have with him. He will never be forgotten. He will be missed immensely by all who had the chance to not only know him but also talk to him. And he will always be loved."

The press conference opened with Undersheriff Bradley Mazur and Heubusch recounting the events of Sunday morning at Batavia Downs, beginning with the call of a disturbance in 34 Rush, one of the bars in the casino, at 12:43 a.m.

Mazur said there were two individuals involved. Wait staff had refused further drink service to both patrons. They were asked to leave. Sanfratello was escorting the female out of the casino when she became combative. She hit the sergeant, he said. She was taken into custody.

The male defendant, who had apparently exited the casino, returned to the lobby and "a physical struggle ensued with the male defendant.

Sanfratello radioed for assistance. Patrol units from the Sheriff's Office, Batavia PD, and State Police responded.

Mercy EMS also responded.

Ian Sanfratello

Civilians and Batavia Downs security staff became involved in the struggle to restrain the male defendant.

"Initially, a single Batavia police officer began heading towards the Downs to assist sheriff's deputies as needed," Heubusch said. While en route, further radio transmissions indicated that CPR was in progress, and yelling and screaming could be heard in the background."

Upon arrival, the officer observed a male and female in custody but reported that they continued to "violently struggle" with officers.

Attempts to revive Sanfratello were unsuccessful, and later, a Genesee County Coroner pronounced him dead.

Criminal investigators from the Sheriff's Office responded, as did command staff from the departments. After further consultation, the investigation was turned over to Batavia PD.

"This is an ongoing investigation and the casino was very busy that night," Heubusch said. "We're asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident and or may have digital evidence -- videos or photos -- to contact our detective bureau."

The press conference was then opened to questions from the more than a dozen members of local and regional news organizations present.

Heubush was asked to elaborate on the struggle with the defendants.

"They were resisting arrest," Heubusch said. "It's obvious in the videos that the subjects were not going into custody without a fight. So, they were physically resisting arrest very violently."

What were they doing specifically?

"I can't get into the details of what that was," Heubusch said. "But the video demonstrates that they resisted arrest violently."

On the arrest report, the charge for aggravated manslaughter includes mention of a "deadly weapon." Asked if that was statutory language or if the chain is being considered a deadly weapon, Finnell said, "It's a statutory language, but the chain is the focus of that language."

Heubusch was asked to further explain the use of the "metal chain" (the term used in the charging documents) allegedly deployed by the defendant. The police department later put out a statement clarifying that it was a piece of jewelry.

"During the altercation, you can see one of the defendants, the male defendant, remove a large piece of jewelry from around his neck, a chain or a thick metal rope that was used during the struggle," Heubusch said. I can't get into the details of what happened with that, but it was used as part of the attack."

Heubusch confirmed that the defendant used a chokehold against Sanfratello.

He was asked if the defendant swung the chain to strike Sanfratello or if the defendant wrapped the chain around his fist and hit Sanfratello.

"I can't get into those types of details. That's part of the investigation," Heubusch said.

QR Code for link to submission for for citizens to submit video and photos of incident at Batavia Downs.

Asked if the defendants submitted to blood tests for drugs or alcohol, Finnell said, "There's been no direct blood testing that I know of. It's procedure for the jail to do a screening for drugs and alcohol (at intake). My understanding is they were not initially cooperative with that process; however, they may have ultimately done that."

In response to a question, Finnell said an autopsy has been completed, but the report has not been delivered.

In response to a question about the apparent ongoing struggle with the defendants after other officers arrived on scene, Heubusch said he is not aware of any other officers being injured.

Asked who performed CPR, Batavia Downs security staff or civilians, and who assisted in subduing the defendants, Heubusch said, "There were several members of the Batavia Downs security staff as well as bystanders who were both performing CPR on and off as well as holding the defendants down to help us get them into custody."

Finnell left open the possibility of additional charges once the investigation is completed.

On Tuesday, the judge in Town of Batavia Court issued several orders of protection for members of the Sanfratello family, including a bar on third-party contact.

Asked if friends and family of the defendant had made threats against Sanfratello's family, Finnell said, "I have been advised that there were some statements made, the content of which or the degree of the statements themselves, I'm not aware of, but they were sufficient for us to ask for orders of protection, more of as a prophylactic measure to make sure that there's no contact."

Sheron said the Sheriff's Office has had an agreement with Batavia Downs to provide uniformed officers for additional security on weekends as "a deterrence." He said there had been no issues at Batavia Downs that prompted the request or made it necessary.

"We've had minimal complaints," Sheron said. "Nothing, ever, to this extreme or fights."

During the Q&A, Heubusch again urged news outlets to inform the public that investigators are seeking video and photos of the incident.

"There's a ton of video in the casino," Heubusch said. "With the cooperation of Batavia Downs, we did get all of that into our possession. However, any video that we can get from any angle is important to us in identifying potential witnesses and other actions that may have occurred outside of the cameras of the casino itself. It is extremely important to us to be able to identify anything else that's out there."

While leaving the Town of Batavia Court on Tuesday, the defendant told a group of friends and family, "My life over."

Asked if that is an admission of guilt and whether the statement could be used against him, Finnell said, "Any statement he makes spontaneously, whether it's in the course of the crime or his detention thereafter, including in court, can be used, in my opinion, should it become relevant later at trial."

In response to a follow-up, he said, "I would consider that an admission that he has done something that he regrets deeply."

In his closing statement, Ian Sanfratello thanks the community who has reached out to his family and offered support, condolences, and dropped off food.

He said he also wanted to address reports that some members of the defendants' family have been harassed or threatened on social media.

"I know my father would not want any threats of any kind being made to the family of the suspects and to the suspects themselves," Ian said. "He would know that justice will be served in the correct way."

Undersheriff Bradley Mazur, speaking.

Chief Shawn Heubusch with QR code for citizens to submit video from incident.

