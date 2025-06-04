Hood returns with revised -- smaller -- expansion project for Batavia Agri-Business Park

File Photo by Howard Owens

After pulling a larger $120 million expansion project off the table in September 2024, HP Hood officials are pursuing another, albeit smaller, project at the Batavia Agri-Business Park, per a request made to Genesee County’s Economic Development Center board.

HP Hood LLC has proposed a $25 million facility expansion to include the construction of a two-bay, raw milk silo alcove and silo pads for four silos, Clean-in-Place (CIP) room for four CIP systems, remote truck testing lab and electrical room. The expansion will enable HP Hood to increase capacity and boost dairy product production, officials said.

The board will consider a related resolution during its meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Drive, Batavia. If approved, a future public hearing on the project will be scheduled in the town of Batavia.

Hood had altered course a year ago after being notified that permitting was not approved by the city of Batavia for a 32,500 square-foot addition due to a wastewater disagreement and capacity issue between the city and town of Batavia.

The plan was said to create 48 new jobs and have a local economic impact of nearly $50 million in wages and tax revenue.

Although there was an agreement in place by September, Hood’s group Vice President of Communications & Government Affairs Lynne Bohan confirmed that the project was no longer being moved forward at that time, labeling it a “tactical pause on the expansion projects in progress.”

She also said that the company would consider future projects for the 7,722 square-foot facility at the Agri-Business Park.

This current $20 million proposed expansion includes a sales tax exemption request estimated at $1,122,394 and a property tax abatement estimated at $84,097 based on the incremental increase in assessed value via a new traditional 10-year PILOT (9payment in lieu of taxes).

The project is estimated to generate $6.3 million in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $10 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.

During Thursday's meeting, the EDC board of directors will also consider a final resolution for Ivy Village Corp.’s proposed $3.5 million construction of 20 units of market-rate patio homes in the Village of LeRoy. The project would add 24,960 sq. ft as part of a planned three-phase, 60-unit development on 16 acres.



Ivy Village Corp. is requesting a sales tax exemption estimated at $168,000, a mortgage tax exemption estimated at $28,000, and a property tax abatement estimated at $669,440 based on the incremental increase in assessed value via a 20-year PILOT. The project is estimated to generate $2.7 million in local fiscal impacts, including payroll and tax revenues, for an estimated $4 local benefit for every $1 of requested incentives.



Meeting materials and links to a live stream/on-demand recording of the meeting are available at www.gcedc.com.