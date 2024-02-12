'Unique' metal artwork demonstration Tuesday at GO Art! in Batavia

Artwork by Bryan Wright

Photo submitted by Batavia Society of Artists

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Bryan Wright on Tuesday at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St. Batavia starting at 7 p.m. He will be showing how to do his metal artwork, which is said to be “very unique!”

Light refreshments will be provided, and the 2.o.1. Tavern will be open for cash purchases. Non-members welcome for a $5 fee. We are always open to new members, all skill levels and mediums! Dues are single $30, couple $50, veteran or student $10.

Bryan Wright was born and raised in Charleston, S.C., and lives in Batavia with his “amazing wife and two beautiful children.” As a child he would spend countless hours drawing, and says that “if I had a pencil and paper, the sky was the limit and I was content.”

“As I grew older I developed a love for tinkering with computers and digital art and went to college to pursue this new passion and still unsure about my future career I saw that BOCES had a basic-advanced welding class, and signed up immediately,” he said in a press release. “Totally unsure what to expect, all I knew was I loved working with my hands and kept an open mind for this, was the first time I was introduced to a Plasma Cutter and as the class ended I started saving up my hard earned money for a used one.

“Over the past 15 years I have been using this same machine and collecting scrap junk metal as my new blank canvas,” he said. “At the end of a busy work day or week, I can't wait to get out to the garage, even in this ridiculous WNY weather and create something special.”

Wright is even more excited to be able to demonstrate his craft and extend this invitation to others who might be interested or are just looking to learn about something new, he said.

Photos submitted by Batavia Society of Artists