With the mercury rising, there are ways to stay cool, experts say

July 2023 File Photo of kids having some cool fun at the spray park in Batavia. Photo by Howard Owens.

And so it begins — announcements of daily air quality index reports, with New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley hitting upon orange zones of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” while remaining regions in New York State rest in the yellow moderate zones as temperatures soar into the 90s this week.

Genesee Orleans Health Department officials have issued a set of heat advisory precautions to take, and cooling centers are opening on Wednesday — a newly proclaimed Juneteenth holiday that will give many folks, municipalities and school districts the day off — to provide a respite from the choking heat.

People of all ages are susceptible to the heat, especially senior citizens, and the Alzheimer’s Association recommends several safety tips for seniors and their caregivers to keep in mind during these blazing days of summer that officially begins on Thursday.

Make a plan. Family and friends should prepare accordingly and make plans to regularly check-in on a person living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias during extreme heat. Arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces, if air conditioning is unavailable, and dress in loose, light clothing.

Pay attention at night. Keep people living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias cool by using fans and keeping the air conditioning on. At night, low temperatures can still exceed 75 degrees with little fluctuation in humidity levels, making for difficult and exacerbating sleeping conditions, heightened anxiety and increased agitation.

Prepare for behavioral challenges. Research shows that heat can increase agitation and confusion in people. Try to remove behavioral triggers by addressing the person’s physical needs related to the heat, then tending to their emotional needs.

Stay hydrated. Increased water intake is essential to maintaining good hydration and health during extreme heat. Know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heat stroke. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, as signs like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to detect. People taking diuretics, sedatives, or certain heart medication may not sweat as much as others, but this does not mean that they are not hot.

Stay indoors and out of the sun. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion may occur in extreme heat conditions but symptoms may be difficult to detect in people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Keep individuals cool by using air conditioning at home or move to a public place, such as a senior center or shopping mall. If you must go outside, be sure to dress appropriately, loose, light clothing, wear a hat, and apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 or higher. For a list of things to do in the area that indoors and out, go to The Batavian's calendar.

Stay informed. Keep an eye on local weather forecasts. High temperatures are not the only cause for concern. Humidity and air pollution indices can cause breathing difficulties. The person should be monitored regularly and seek medical attention if symptoms arise of dehydration, heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, call 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

Want to stay cool and perhaps save a few bucks as well? National Grid is offering summertime energy efficiency tips and payment options to help customers stay safe and save money on their bills.

Taking steps like raising your thermostat one degree or keeping curtains drawn during the sunniest parts of the day can create measurable savings on your monthly energy bill, the company says.

"For our most economically vulnerable customers, summer cooling assistance programs provide additional support to manage their energy costs. There are a number of other low- and no-cost steps our customers can take to reduce their energy usage and save money, as well as programs to assist those who need assistance during the summer months," National Grid officials said in a press release.

Here are some energy efficient tips to try while trying to cool down your home situation:

Running fans along with your air conditioning creates a windchill effect by distributing and circulating cold air throughout a room, allowing you to turn up your thermostat.

Changing or cleaning the reusable filter in your air conditioner can improve air flow and efficiency.

Have your central air conditioner checked. Just like you have your furnace serviced and cleaned each fall, you should have your central air conditioning system checked prior to summer. Professionals will perform a comprehensive examination on your outside condenser and inside fan to ensure your system is working at peak efficiency.

Replace your air filter. Dirty air filters on central and room air conditioning systems can choke off the flow of air to your home’s ventilation system. Changing your filter as directed by the manufacturer not only permits air to flow freely, but it helps your air conditioning run more efficiently.

Vacuum your air intake vents and keep them clear. Dust builds up on your home’s air returns and a couple of minutes with a vacuum can keep the air flow moving. Move toys, furniture and other objects away from the intake vent to keep air moving.

Consider rearranging furniture near your thermostat or room air conditioner. Lamps and televisions radiate heat and if they are too close to the thermostat, your air conditioning could run more and longer than necessary to cool a room.

Replace incandescent light bulbs with LED bulbs. Incandescent light bulbs are inefficient to use and emit more heat than an LED bulb. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED bulbs use at least 75% less energy and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lighting.

Turn off lights when you’re not using them. This can help save money by reducing your electricity bills, extend the life of your light bulbs, and result in buying bulbs less often.

Consider installing a programmable or smart thermostat. Programmable thermostats allow you to run your air conditioning on a schedule. Smart thermostats offer the ability to control your home’s temperature from your mobile device or computer. Preset your schedule, adjust temperatures remotely, and take full control of your cooling. Smart thermostats could lower your energy bills by up to $180 a year.

Prep your home when you go on vacation. If there’s a road trip or beach vacation on your calendar, take a couple of extra steps such as turning up your thermostat to keep your air conditioning from running while no one is home. Unplug electronics with remote control or “instant on” features and save $4 a month.

Once the heat arrives, turn up the temperature on your thermostat. The lower you set your air conditioning temperature, the more costly it is to operate. For example, a 75-degree setting costs about 18% more than a 78-degree setting. Don’t compromise your comfort or safety, but use this to test how cool you really need it.

Close your window coverings. Ambient sunlight can heat a room, and drawing your curtains and blinds can reduce the sun’s heating of your home and keep your air conditioning from running more than necessary.

Think twice before starting your oven. Conventional and convection ovens can add unnecessary heat to your home and force your air conditioner to run unnecessarily. Keep the heat outside by using a grill or, if that’s not an option, consider using a microwave orslow cooker to do the job.

Know the signs of heat-related illness. Heavy sweating, muscle cramps and a fast pulse aren’t just signs of being warm. They are symptoms of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Know the signs and pay extra attention to children, seniors and other vulnerable groups when the temperature and humidity rise.

Visit ngrid.com/ee to learn about National Grid’s residential, multi-family, and commercial energy efficiency programs, and find more information on ways to reduce your energy costs.

The Home Energy Affordability Program, or HEAP, provides assistance to New Yorkers looking to stay cool through the summer season. Applications for 2024 HEAP Cooling Assistance benefits opened in April.

Customers who meet qualifying income and residency criteria may receive up to $800 to purchase and install a portable air conditioner or fan, or up to $1,000 for a wall-sleeve air conditioning unit. Funds are limited and awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis through your HEAP local district contact.

For more information about National Grid programs and budget billing, go HERE.

There are consumer advocates available to provide assistance in multiple languages at 1-800-642-4272 or at consumeradvocatesuny@nationalgrid.com.