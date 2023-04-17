10 BHS seniors to vie for Mr. Batavia 2023 this Friday

This year's Mr. Batavia contest features 10 Batavia High School seniors who are prepping to compete for the esteemed title at the 10th annual competition. It's set to begin at 7 p.m. Friday in the Frank E. Owen Auditorium at BHS, 260 State St., Batavia.

The students compete in multiple rounds of the event to display their various talents -- from singing and comedy to playing instruments and acting. Donations raised from ticket sales and donations will be given to the top three winners’ charities. Since 2013, the annual event has raised $32,719 for local organizations.

This year’s contestants are:

Aidan Anderson representing Batavia VA

Aden Chua representing Genesee Cancer Assistance

Alex Johnson representing The David McCarthy Memorial Foundation

Brendan Burgess representing Volunteers for Animals

Cooper Fix representing Ricky Palermo Foundation

Garrett Schmidt representing All Babies Cherished

Ifran Armstrong representing Crossroads House

Shawn Kimball representing Habitat for Humanity

Michael Marchese representing Batavia City Schools Foundation

Fabian Vazquez representing Golisano’s Children Hospital



Additional members of the Mr. Batavia Committee include: Julia Clark, Julia Preston, Brooke Scott, Lydia Evans, Clara Wood, Nora Wood, Olivia Shell, Cassidy Crawford, Isabella Walsh, Aleeza Idress, Grace Parker, Brie Gabriel, Jakayla Rivera, Addison Glynn, Bridget Taggart, Alyssa Talone, Anna Varland, Julia Petry, Abby Moore, and Sydney Konieczny.



Hostesses for the evening’s event include: Clara Wood, Maya Schrader, and Lucy Taggart.



Staff choreographers for Mr. Batavia include: Saniiya Santiago and Melania deSa e Frias.

Tickets are $10 each and will be sold to students during school lunches the week of April 17 and at the door for the community.

Lisa Robinson, advisor for Mr. Batavia, would like to thank the Batavia City School Foundation for its help and support in collecting and distributing funds to the local organizations.

Photos submitted by Batavia City Schools.