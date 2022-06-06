Academic, leadership and community service excellence celebrated at BMS



More than 40 seventh- and eigth-grade students and family members not only celebrated the end of another school year recently, but also for being part of the National Junior Honor Society. A prestigious club at Batavia Middle School, this honor society strives for "academic excellence and prioritizes leadership and community service," Honor Society Adviser Meaghan Tederous said.

This year the group's community service endeavors included volunteering at Family Nights, Warm the Night, and the Polar Plunge at John Kennedy Intermediate School. Members organized -- and two members even plunged themselves, for -- the Polar Plunge fundraiser. They collected more than $1,500 for the Special Olympics of New York, Tederous said.

To be eligible for NJHS, a student must have a certain GPA, and criteria differs depending on each grade. A student must also possess qualities of community, character and leadership, and obtain a teacher recommendation, she said.

"We are so proud of our inductees and look forward to another year of celebrating academic achievements and giving back to the community," Tederous said.