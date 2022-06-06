Academic, leadership and community service excellence celebrated at BMS
More than 40 seventh- and eigth-grade students and family members not only celebrated the end of another school year recently, but also for being part of the National Junior Honor Society. A prestigious club at Batavia Middle School, this honor society strives for "academic excellence and prioritizes leadership and community service," Honor Society Adviser Meaghan Tederous said.
This year the group's community service endeavors included volunteering at Family Nights, Warm the Night, and the Polar Plunge at John Kennedy Intermediate School. Members organized -- and two members even plunged themselves, for -- the Polar Plunge fundraiser. They collected more than $1,500 for the Special Olympics of New York, Tederous said.
To be eligible for NJHS, a student must have a certain GPA, and criteria differs depending on each grade. A student must also possess qualities of community, character and leadership, and obtain a teacher recommendation, she said.
"We are so proud of our inductees and look forward to another year of celebrating academic achievements and giving back to the community," Tederous said.
Members of the National Junior Honor Society in seventh grade are:
- Phoebe Beal
- Brock Bigsby
- Ryan Bigsby
- Mallory Boyce
- Genevieve Clark-Scott
- Parker Cohen
- Augustin Crawford
- Andrew Davis
- Teegan Frens
- Thomas Gaylord
- Ty Gioia
- Lillian Gray
- Jenna Higgins
- Nathaniel Kinsey
- Casey Mazur
- Emma McJury
- Emma Moore
- Brielle Ricks
- Aubrey Sputore
- Trey Tryon
- Gretchen Weicher
- Landyn Wood
- Kate Woodward
And in eighth grade are:
- Aaden Caletto
- Alora Becker
- Ava Darling
- Andrew Hunt
- Bella Moore
- Elaina Stringham
- Elizabeth Grazioplene
- Ella Smith
- Julia Plath
- Kiana Beaty
- Lakoda Mruczek
- Lila Fortes
- Madeline Smith
- Marley Santos
- Miah Jones
- Misael Flores
- Noah Richmond
- Tabitha Jett
