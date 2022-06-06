Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

June 6, 2022 - 8:00am

Academic, leadership and community service excellence celebrated at BMS

posted by Joanne Beck in news, Batavia City Schools, Batavia Middle School, National Junior Honor Society.

bms_njhs_2_1.jpeg
More than 40 seventh- and eigth-grade students and family members not only celebrated the end of another school year recently, but also for being part of the National Junior Honor Society.  A prestigious club at Batavia Middle School, this honor society strives for "academic excellence and prioritizes leadership and community service," Honor Society Adviser Meaghan Tederous said.

This year the group's community service endeavors included volunteering at Family Nights, Warm the Night, and the Polar Plunge at John Kennedy Intermediate School. Members organized -- and two members even plunged themselves, for -- the Polar Plunge fundraiser. They collected more than $1,500 for the Special Olympics of New York, Tederous said. 

To be eligible for NJHS, a student must have a certain GPA, and criteria differs depending on each grade. A student must also possess qualities of community, character and leadership, and obtain a teacher recommendation, she said.

"We are so proud of our inductees and look forward to another year of celebrating academic achievements and giving back to the community," Tederous said.

Members of the National Junior Honor Society in seventh  grade are: 

  • Phoebe Beal
  • Brock Bigsby
  • Ryan Bigsby
  • Mallory Boyce
  • Genevieve Clark-Scott
  • Parker Cohen
  • Augustin Crawford
  • Andrew Davis
  • Teegan Frens
  • Thomas Gaylord
  • Ty Gioia
  • Lillian Gray
  • Jenna Higgins
  • Nathaniel Kinsey
  • Casey Mazur
  • Emma McJury
  • Emma Moore
  • Brielle Ricks
  • Aubrey Sputore
  • Trey Tryon
  • Gretchen Weicher
  • Landyn Wood
  • Kate Woodward

And in eighth grade are:

  • Aaden Caletto
  • Alora Becker
  • Ava Darling
  • Andrew Hunt
  • Bella Moore
  • Elaina Stringham
  • Elizabeth Grazioplene
  • Ella Smith
  • Julia Plath
  • Kiana Beaty
  • Lakoda Mruczek
  • Lila Fortes
  • Madeline Smith
  • Marley Santos
  • Miah Jones
  • Misael Flores
  • Noah Richmond
  • Tabitha Jett
 
bms_njhs_1.jpeg
bms_njhs_3_1.jpeg
bms_njhs_4.jpeg
Students at Batavia Middle School participate in the annual National Junior Honor Society ceremony as inductees of the club, which emphasizes academic performance, leadership skills and community service. Photos submitted by Batavia City Schools. 

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break