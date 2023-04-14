Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week not long enough

There have been a lot of proclamations handed out this week, and all of them involve important issues, from public health and safety to emergency communications and the rights of crime victims.

However, one of them may tug at the heartstrings just a little bit stronger, and it’s not even because of a dire threat to humanity. At least not physically. But ask any animal lover how important it is to protect the welfare of pets, and it can become an emotional topic rather quickly. In short, most folks would say don’t come between me and Fido, thank you.

Fortunately, there are laws and personnel to ensure those protections, and the Genesee County Legislature acknowledged them with National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week, which ran this week ending on Saturday.

This week is a way to recognize all officers for the invaluable roles they play in their communities, Legislator Christian Yunker said during the Legislature’s meeting this week.

"It's my honor to present this very underrated but very critically important service that we provide the county, National Animal Care and Control Appreciation Week," he said, reading the proclamation:

Whereas, national animal control officer Appreciation Week was started by the National Animal Care and Control Association as a way to recognize all officers so they're invaluable roles they play in the communities and Whereas, Genesee County dog control officers are compassionate and committed to individuals who serve to protect the animals everyday by enforcing laws pertaining to their treatment. And whereas, our dog patrol officers are tasked with picking up stray or dangerous animals to ensure the protection of our communities residents in addition to the operation of a county animal shelter, and Whereas, they exhibit continuous compassion and understanding and professionalism during the performance of their job. Now therefore be it resolved, the Genesee County Legislature hereby declared a week of April 9 to 15th 2023 National Animal Control Appreciation Week in Genesee County, and takes great pride in honoring the officers whose dedication and professionalism protect the welfare of helpless animals and pets within our county.

Catherine Seward is a dog control officer at Genesee County Animal Shelter. She said a few words in response.

“On behalf of myself and Sarah Fountain, the other dog control officer, I want to thank the sheriff and the Sheriff's Department, and all of you volunteers for stray animals, and really, our whole community,” she said. “We're very proud of serving our community and all the good that we're able to do for both the animals and the people that we're helping every day. Thank you.”

Even though the official week is done by Saturday, feel free to show appreciation for those that rescue, clean, feed, treat, care for and protect animals. There’s no time limit on that, and they deserve it.

Photo of county Legislator Christian Yunker, Catherine Seward, and Sheriff William Sheron, by Joanne Beck.