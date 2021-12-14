Challenging six-month term comes to a close for interim superintendent at this week’s board meeting

After enduring a pandemic, severe building damage due to strong winds, a student’s death, and complaints of unresolved bullying At Batavia City School District, Scott Bischoping’s second time around as interim superintendent is coming to a close.

The district’s Board of Education is expected to vote this week on a reorganizational move to change superintendents effective Jan. 3 of next year.

Bischoping took over the interim role during the summer after former administrator Anibal Soler Jr. announced he was leaving in July.

The board had recently agreed to hire Jason Smith as the new superintendent, which would make this December board meeting the last one for Bischoping. It’s set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the high school’s library, 260 State St.

Other votes include contracts with Batavia Teachers’ Association, Batavia Agri-Business Child Development Program/ABCD Migrant Head Start, Elba Central School, Batavia Clerical Association, and the city school district’s executive director of Curriculum and Instruction.

BTA’s contract is up in July 2022 and a renewal would extend the agreement until June 30, 2026. The district’s contract with Batavia Agri-Business is for one year, from Feb. 1, 2022, to Jan. 31, 2023, and an agreement with Molly Corey of the Curriculum and Instruction Department would go from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025. Elba Central School’s agreement is for a 12:1:1 special needs program.

The meeting includes time for the public to be heard before a slate of presentations and votes on consent items.

Director Robert Conrad is to provide an update about Richmond Memorial Library; Kylie Tatarka, a student representative on the board, is to give the student ex-officio report; and Bischoping is to review an update as interim superintendent.

Budget transfers, grant applications, appointments of new physical education, social studies and substitute teachers are also up for approval, as well as My Brother’s Keeper facilitator; six teacher aides; each of a high and middle school bus supervisor, and an agreement for professional services with Kimberly Gingrich MA/AC and the district for bilingual psycho-educational evaluations and additional social-emotional or adaptive assessments effective retroactive to Nov. 18, 2021.

The meeting will be live-streamed via YouTube.com