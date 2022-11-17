November 17, 2022 - 5:36pm
Closures and Cancellations due to impending snowstorm
posted by Joanne Beck in news, Closures, cancellations, Snowstorm, genesee county.
This list of closures and cancellations will be updated as The Batavian receives submissions.
- Batavia City School District and all after-school activities will be closed Friday.
- St. James Church's Basket Raffle and Pie Sale has been canceled Friday and will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Email closures and cancellations to [email protected].
Recent comments