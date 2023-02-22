February 22, 2023 - 8:41pm
Closures announced for Thursday due to inclement weather
Due to the mix of snow and ice forecast for tonight and Thursday, the following school districts have made announcements that they will be closed on Thursday. This list will be updated as we receive submissions. Send your closures to [email protected].
- Byron-Bergen Central School
- Oakfield-Alabama Central School
- Pavilion Central School
- St. Joseph's School
- Notre Dame High School
- St. James Episcopal Thrift Store is closed on Thursday
- Creative Arts Camp at GO ART! Is canceled for Thursday
- Haxton Memorial Library will be closed Thursday
