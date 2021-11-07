Events planned to honor veterans Wednesday at Batavia High School and Thursday in Genesee County

For the fifth year in a row, Batavia City School District leaders will be taking an extra day to honor veterans in Genesee County for a Veterans Day Ceremony, Batavia High School Band Director Jane Haggett says.

“The Batavia High School community believes our veterans need to be recognized for their service to our country,” Haggett said to The Batavian. “They are the reasons why we can continue to be the home of the brave and land of the free.”

The event is set for 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, a day before the official Veterans Day, at the high school, 260 State St., Batavia.

COVID-19 protocols have dictated a portion of the day to be outside, she said. Activities include a flag-raising ceremony by Batavia Boy Scouts, an audience participatory Pledge of Allegiance and a performance of the national anthem, otherwise known as the “Star-Spangled Banner,” by BHS Concert Band.

Amateur poet Francis Scott Key penned the first verse of the anthem after witnessing the American flag still flying proudly amidst an attack on Fort McHenry in 1814.

“O say can you see, by the dawn’s early light,

What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last gleaming,

Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight

O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming?

And the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air,

Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,

O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave

O’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?”

Keynote speaker Charles Williams, a BHS 2014 graduate, is slated to say a few words about his reason for serving in the United States Navy, and how that service helped shape his life. Williams is a Master at Arms Petty Officer Second Class.

Veterans will then be treated to a more formal concert and ceremony in the school’s auditorium. The high school’s band, orchestra and chorus are to give a musical tribute, and veterans in attendance will be introduced, Haggett said.

The district’s essay contest winner (yet to be announced) will recite the winning entry about “Why Veterans Day is important to me.” This event culminates with a reception for veterans and anyone else involved in the ceremony, she said.

If you are a veteran and interested in attending this celebratory event to acknowledge the service provided to U.S. citizens, contact Haggett at [email protected] or call 585-343-2480, Ext. 2134 to make arrangements.

Ceremonies on Veterans Day, Nov. 11

Genesee County ceremonies are set to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at Genesee County Park in East Bethany, followed by Batavia VA Medical Center at 10 a.m. and the New York State Veterans Nursing Home at 10:15 a.m., both on Richmond Avenue, Batavia, the Upton Monument at 11 a.m. at routes 5 and 33, Batavia, and ending at 11:30 a.m. at the Jerome Center monument at the corner of Bank Street and Washington Avenue in Batavia. Participating organizations include Veterans of Foreign Wars of Genesee County, Genesee County American Legions, Marine Corps League - Hansen Brothers Detachment, and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 193.

Tops markets has also announced that there will be an 11 percent discount for veterans on Veterans Day.





















































