Foreclosed properties net Genesee County more than $81K in online auction

Genesee County sold foreclosed properties that netted the county just under $81,500.

County Treasurer Scott German reviewed the latest online property auction during Wednesday’s Ways & Means meeting.

The event was expected to conclude more quickly but was drawn out by continuous bidding for some properties, German said. Overall, it “was very successful,” he said.

The total sale for five properties was $119,000, minus taxes owed, for a net sum of $81,477.50. The following people were the top bidders for parcels in three different areas of the county:

Benjamin Klotzbach bid $20,000 on Parcel #1, 7.-1-26 on the tax map in Alexander

Jason Sando bid $11,000 on Parcel #2, 14.-1-42 on the tax map in Alexander

Austin Kenmet-Phillips bid $17,500 on Parcel #3 for 14.-1-10.2 on tax map in Bergen

Andrew Young bid $41,000 on Parcel #4, 1.-3-97 on the tax map in Oakfield

Ryan Macdonald bid $30,000 on Parcel #5 for 2.-1-76.2 on tax map in Oakfield

Bontrager Real Estate and Auction Services Inc. conducted the online sale on behalf of Genesee County. It ended at 7 p.m. on March 28. At that time, the property was sold to the highest bidder, German said.

Ways & Means members approved the bids, and the county Legislature is to ratify and confirm the sale of properties during its next meeting.