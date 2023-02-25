Monday's public hearings give time for input on budget, tax cap override and water increase

A total operating budget of $33.5 million and tax cap override are not necessarily a done deal, City Councilman-at-large Bob Bialkowski says

Both of those issues are on the agenda for public hearings at council’s next conference meeting. It’s set for 7 p.m. Monday, in the Council Board Room at City Hall.

Council had two budget workshops earlier this month to review the proposed 2023-24 budget, ask questions and make potential suggestions or amendments. No amendments were made to the spending plan, however, a final vote has not yet been cast, Bialkowski said.

“I’ve had a lot of constituents complain about it,” he said to The Batavian.

He hopes that citizens attend the hearing to make their feelings known for the record.

In her memo to council, City Manager Rachael Tabelski said that a general fund of $19.4 million balances revenues and expenses and includes considerations for increased costs of 8 percent inflation, double diesel fuel, $400,000 in employee wages, $300,000 in retirements, $475,000 in health care and 15 to 40 percent hikes in utilities and materials, including salt, gas and electric.

Employee expenses include nonunion raises effective April 1 for 15 positions ranging from secretary to the city administrator to city manager.

City Council conducted its usual annual performance appraisal for the city manager, Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said, per conditions of the manager’s contract. He would not provide any additional comments about the manager’s performance. Her raise is set to go from an initial $112,000 to an adjusted 117,600 and then to $121,128 for the 2023-24 budget year, based on “highest union” numbers.

Positions of human resources director, assistant manager, police chief and fire chief, and public works director are slated for an $8,000 increase from the initial 2022-23 figure to 2023-24 budget year, for salaries of $111,687 for the first three positions, respectively; $106,453 for fire chief; and $96,194 for DPW director.

City Council recently approved increases for police personnel that would incrementally boost salaries by 3 percent the first year and 2.5 percent the second and third years as part of union negotiations. Council members, including Jankowski, Tammy Schmidt and Kathy Briggs, had agreed that the increases were warranted as ways to attract and retain quality employees and remain competitive with other similarly sized cities.

If council approves the budget, which requires a larger tax levy than allowable by state mandate, the tax cap override would also have to go to vote and be approved by at least a 60 percent yes vote of council. The proposed tax levy is $6.6 million, however, Tabelski is recommending a stable tax rate of $8.94, which is the current rate. She has said there are to be no new assessment increases this year — unless substantial improvements have been made to one’s property — which may be of little consolation for those still adjusting to the last two years of hikes. Bottom line is that a flat tax rate has meant a bigger property tax bill due to a higher assessment.

There is a third public hearing regarding new water rates, meter fees and a capital improvement fee. The proposed water rate increase is 30 cents more per $1,000 gallons of water. This measure is to cost a typical family of four $60 more per year, Tabelski said.

There is time allotted for public comments during the meeting. Sign up with the city clerk before it begins.

To view the agenda and related documents, go HERE.

File Photo of City Manager Rachael Tabelski by Howard Owens.