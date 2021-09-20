Search is on for new superintendent of Batavia City Schools District

﻿Batavia City Schools District board members agreed to continue the search process for a new superintendent during an executive session Thursday, Board President Alice Benedict says. While she couldn’t discuss specific names or details of the session, Benedict confirmed that there are some worthy candidates to consider.

“We are now in the process of setting up interviews with candidates,” she said Saturday to the Batavian. “There will be three opportunities for the community and staff to let us know if they’re interested (in meeting with candidates). They have to send an email to get a link for Zoom.”

The virtual meetings will be announced toward the end of September, with interviews expected to begin in October, she said. A number “less than half a dozen” expressed interest in the position and meet all of the requirements, she said. That is why the district has not yet put out a general open application.

“They are all qualified,” she said.

The superintendent position became vacant this summer when Anibal Soler Jr. announced he was leaving for another job in Schenectady. Interim Superintendent Scott Bischoping has temporarily taken on the role.

More information is to be available soon at bataviacsd.org