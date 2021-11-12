Special meeting set to approve new Batavia City Schools superintendent

A newly hired superintendent is expected to be approved by the Batavia City School District’s Board of Education during a special meeting next week.

The meeting has been set for 6 p.m. Monday at the Batavia High School library, 260 State St., Batavia.

A brief meeting agenda lists the board vote about a contract agreement between the new superintendent and the city school district. Two interviews whittled down four potential candidates to two, followed by more discussion, Board President Alice Benedict said.

“And we came to a decision,” she said to The Batavian Friday. “Genesee Valley BOCES Superintendet Kevin MacDonald led us through the confidential search. Nothing will be released until the person’s home school district is notified.”

Part of the process included participation of district personnel and the community, she said. They were part of an audio interview with the candidates and provided feedback about what they wanted to see in the district’s next superintendent.

The appointment is to be announced on Monday, followed by an official vote on the new superintendent's contract, Benedict said. The contract is to begin on Jan. 3, 2022.