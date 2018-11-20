Sponsored Post: Clinton Crossing to host an open house December 1st



OPEN HOUSE -- SATURDAY Dec. 1st • 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. ! Whether you’re newly retired, considering retiring or just looking for maintenance free living, then Clinton Crossings is the place for you. Our new homes let you continue living independently with no steps or stairs to climb, plus it’s a relaxing community with friendly neighbors.

All of our 1,200-square-foot homes come complete with two bedroom, one and a half baths, fully equipped kitchen, full-size washer and dryer, attached garage, beautiful vinyl deck, ceramic tile and elegant carpets in the living room and bedrooms.

Join us for the open house and see for yourself, all that Clinton Crossings has to offer.