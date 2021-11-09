Approved city projects include police station roof replacement, water plant improvements

The City of Batavia is staying with Grove Roofing Services of Buffalo as it embarks on replacing the flat roof portions of its police station at 10 West Main St.

City Council, at Monday night’s Business Meeting at the City Hall Council Board Room, approved a resolution awarding a $102,890 contract to Grove Roofing and also to expend an additional $25,000 from the Facility Reserves fund as a contingency to the project, which is being managed by Architecture Unlimited of Clarence.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski reported that six bids were received, ranging from Grove’s price listed above to $190,000.

According to a memo from Maintenance Superintendent Ray Tourt updated on Nov. 2, Grove Roofing has successfully completed the City Centre Roof I project and is almost done with the City Centre Roof II project.

“We have generally been satisfied with their work and are confident they can perform the work on the PD Flat Roof Replacement,” Tourt wrote.

He advised that the existing roof sections over the 1960s addition and over the rear vestibule are in need of replacement at the current police station in the Brisbane Mansion (pictured above). His memo indicates that the roof is no longer waterproof and the insulation is saturated.

In other developments, Council:

Approved an amended fee schedule to adequately compensate the city for the cost of inspection and processing of construction permits and related licenses. The changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.

Assistant City Manager Jill Wiedrick, who coordinated the process, said the bulk of the changes focused on establishing flat fees to make these types of costs “more predictable.”

The fees cover construction, additions, alterations and renovations for both residential and commercial projects in areas such as roofing, window and door replacement, driveways and parking spaces, siding, fences, utility sheds, pools, central air conditioners, electric generators and heating systems.

Other covered areas are demolition, dumpsters, commercial and residential building permits, engineering cost recovery, certificate of occupancy/compliance, signs, zoning, land subdivision, a variety of plumbing fees and permits, and contractor licensing.

Council member Robert Bialkowski said the changes are necessary as an “equalization” measure and to bring the fees in line with the time spent by city staff. He added that the city’s new computer software will make the process more efficient.

All Council members except Rose Mary Christian voted in favor of the amendments. Christian reiterated what she had said at a previous meeting that now was not the time to put more financial burdens on residents.

Approved resolutions that put the city in position to partner with Genesee County to apply for a Water Infrastructure Investment Act grant that would pay up to 40 percent of needed improvements at the Batavia Water Treatment Plant. The measures stipulate that the city would be the lead agency in the grant application process.

Tabelski said the grant would allow the city and county to apply for the full amount of the project, which actually is many projects rolled into one at an estimated cost of $3.4 million. If awarded, the grant would cover about $13.6 million of the total expense.

She also said the county will fund the WTP projects in cash on a quarterly reimbursement basis to the city per the municipalities’ 2019 Operation and Maintenance agreement. City staff currently operates and maintains the facility, while the county assumes responsibility for those costs.