Batavia girls win second straight, 66-42 over host Greece Athena

Three players scored in double figures tonight as the Batavia High Lady Devils defeated host Greece Athena, 66-42, in a Monroe County girls basketball interdivisional game.

Senior guard Ryan Stefaniak led the way with 20 points -- nine of them in the first quarter, which ended with Batavia up 16-13.

Sophomore guard Bryn Wormley had six of her 14 in the second quarter as the Devils expanded the margin to 34-21. They stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way, with junior forward Emma Krolczyk scoring eight of her 15 points after intermission.

Mackenzie Reigle (six), Kennedy Kolb and Jenae Colkey (four each) and Meghan Houseknecht (three) rounded out the scoring for Batavia, 2-0. Stefaniak also grabbed nine rebounds and came up with three steals whiile Reigle dished out four assists.

For Athena, 1-3, senior guard My'Ana Davis and junior forward Kelechi Dimgba tallied 14 and 13, respectively.

Batavia plays at Class AA powerhouse Bishop Kearney on Friday night and opens the home portion of its season next Tuesday against Eastridge.