Batavia High School honors outstanding student-athletes with scholarships, special awards

Rebekah Daniszewski and Alex Hale received Batavia Coaches Association Athlete of the Year awards tonight at the Batavia High School Athletic Awards ceremony at Van Detta Stadium.

Athletic Director Mike Bromley presided over the event that recognized outstanding Blue Devil senior class student-athletes for their accomplishments over the four sport seasons in 2020-21.

Daniszewski, a Section V track and field champion in the shot put (indoor) and shot put and discus (outdoor), and Hale, a three-sport standout, each were given $50 and a plaque from the Coaches Association.

The Athlete of the Year award goes to a senior girl and boy for outstanding leadership, sportsmanship and athletic performance.

Daniszewski also received the Burk Family Scholarship for Excellence in Track and Community Service, a $300 award from the Batavia City School District Foundation, while Hale also was selected to receive the Daniel Van Detta Memorial Scholarship for football and baseball, a $250 award from the BCSD Foundation.

Jonah Epps III was the winner of the Thomas Ricci Memorial Scholarship for track and field and/or cross country, a $500 check from the BCSD Foundation. He also received the Project Play WNY Multisport Athlete Award, which comes with a certificate, celebratory lawn sign and social media spotlight.

Jacob Long was named the Burk Family Scholarship for Excellence in Football and Community Service winner, earning a $300 check from the BCSD Foundation.

The Danny Lullo Memorial Football Scholarship went to Zachariah Brown, who received a $300 check from the BCSD Foundation.

Luke Rogers was selected to receive the Jason Gioia Memorial Scholarship for dedication to school and the community. The scholarship is for $500.

Other award winners are as follows:

Outstanding Physical Education Student Award: Alexander Childs, Mykola Bartz, Lillian Whiting.

Alexander Childs, Mykola Bartz, Lillian Whiting. U.S. Air Force Scholar Athlete: Luke Rogers, Tess Barone.

Luke Rogers, Tess Barone. U.S. Army Reserve National Scholar Athlete: Cooper Mattice, Isabella Houseknecht.

Cooper Mattice, Isabella Houseknecht. U.S. Navy Outstanding Athlete Award: Zachary Gilebarto, Lillian Whiting.

Zachary Gilebarto, Lillian Whiting. U.S. Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award: Bannon Moore (who also received the Judd Gouinlocke Memorial Scholarship), Haylee Thornley.

Bannon Moore (who also received the Judd Gouinlocke Memorial Scholarship), Haylee Thornley. Varsity Club Award: Chloe Torres Brown, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Zachary Wagner, Natalie Clark, Evan Preston, Dallas Lama, Andresha Richardson, Chase Pangrazio, Jonah Luplow, Jianna Torcello, Elizabeth Kingston, Troy Helsdon, Stone Siverling, Tyler Kleinbach.

Chloe Torres Brown, Kathryn Fitzpatrick, Zachary Wagner, Natalie Clark, Evan Preston, Dallas Lama, Andresha Richardson, Chase Pangrazio, Jonah Luplow, Jianna Torcello, Elizabeth Kingston, Troy Helsdon, Stone Siverling, Tyler Kleinbach. Dr. Pierce Sportsmanship Award: Sean Pies, Sadie Loria.

Sean Pies, Sadie Loria. Batavia Coaches Association Scholar-Athlete Award: Kameron Kuszlyk, Sophie Beckman.

Kameron Kuszlyk, Sophie Beckman. Project Play WNY Multisport Athlete Awards: Jonah Epps III, Bryn Wormley.

Jonah Epps III, Bryn Wormley. Batavia Lions Club Athletic Award: Jacob Long ($50).

Jacob Long ($50). 1947 Club Athletic Awards: Faraz Idrees, Mackenzie Reigle.

Faraz Idrees, Mackenzie Reigle. Certificates of Excellence: Zachariah Brown, Rebekah Daniszewski, Jonah Epps III, Ian Fuchs, Alex Hale, Faraz Idrees, Kameron Kuszlyk, Jacob Long, Jonah Luplow, Bannon Moorre, Chase Pangrazio, Sean Pies, Mackenzie Reigle, Bryn Wormley.

Several athletes were recognized for winning sectional titles. They were: