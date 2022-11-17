Batavian Neubert captures Triple O bowling crown

Press release:

Veteran Batavia bowler Bill Neubert captured the 15th annual Triple O Mechanical Handicap Singles Tournament title on Sunday, defeating second-year kegler Matt Bourg of Darien in the title match for the $700 first prize.

The tournament, hosted and co-sponsored by Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, drew 61 entries over three qualifying squads. The top 16 advanced to the “eliminator” finals and all cashed.

Neubert, 72, rolled 228 (209 scratch) to outdistance Bourg, who posted 199 (135 scratch). Bourg, who had a 151 entering average, earned $350 for placing second.

Semifinalists, taking home $200 each, were Terry Moretti of Rochester and Mark Brown of Attica.

Quarterfinalists, earning $120 apiece, were Doug Bates and Nick Manioci, both of Rochester; 2020 champion Mickey Hyde of Le Roy, and 2012 champion Kevin Gray Sr. of Honeoye Falls.

Eight bowlers making the cut but losing in the first round won $80 each. They were Ricky Zinone of Rochester, Jim Pitts of Elmira, Gary Kinyon of Lockport, Chris Mathis of Rochester, Shayne Herold of Batavia, Kevin Gray Jr. of Warsaw, Chris Bardol of Brockport and Chuck Pitts of Cortland.

Hyde was the high qualifier with 769, followed by Mathis (764), Neubert (752), Moretti (751) and Brown (747). It took 696 with handicap to advance to the eliminator finals.

Photo: From left, Tournament director Mike Pettinella, Bill Neubert, Matt Bourg and Rose Garden Bowl proprietor Tom Sardou. Submitted photo.