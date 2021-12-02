Batavian Rich Wagner shares USBC national high series award for his 899 on Feb. 11 at Mancuso's

ARLINGTON, Texas – Lifelong Batavian Rich Wagner will share the men's National High Series Award for the 2019-20 season by virtue of the 899 series he recorded on Feb. 11 of this year in the Toyota of Batavia 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The United States Bowling Congress issued a press release today to announce award winners in the various categories.

Wagner, a 38-year-old left-hander, and Brent Bowers of Bel Aire, Kansas, each posted 899 series last season.

Bowers, 33, rolled his on Oct. 6, 2020 in the Bud Light Invite League at Northrock Lanes in Wichita, Kan. His games were 299-300-300 and his series is a state record.

Wagner registered 35 consecutive strikes on lanes 23-24 before leaving the 6-pin on his final delivery.

All national leaders will receive an award from the USBC.

In other categories:

Charles Easton of Sylvania, Ohio, has earned the men’s USBC National High Average Award for a second consecutive season after putting together a near-record effort during the 2020-2021 season.

Easton, 30, posted the second-highest average in USBC history in the Toledo New Bath/Sparks Concrete league at Jug’s Bowling Center in Toledo, Ohio, finishing with a 259.56 average for 75 games.

Jeff Carter of Springfield, Illinois, holds the record with a 261.7 average during the 2000-2001 season.

Easton earned the award during the 2019-2020 season after averaging 256.5 in the Oakie Schroyer III Memorial league, also held at Jug’s Bowling Center. His performance during the 2019-2020 season ranked fourth on the all-time list at the time.

Easton averaged 251.48 for 93 games last season in the Oakie Schroyer/Generations Pro Shop league.

Team USA member Jordan Richard of Maumee, Ohio, was the women’s high average winner for the 2020-2021 season, also competing at Jug’s Bowling Center. The two-time Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour champion averaged 242.02 for 69 games in the Florian Insurance Classic league.

Richard, 25, recently helped Team USA win the gold medal in team competition at the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Junior Team USA member Spencer Robarge of Springfield, Missouri, and Cassidy Potter of the Rochester suburb of Webster, have earned USBC National High Average Awards in the Youth Male and Youth Female divisions, respectively.

Robarge, 19, recorded a 250.67 average for 78 games in the Junior/Majors league at Springfield’s Sunshine Lanes.

Robarge, the 2015 U12 Junior Gold Championships winner, made headlines earlier in 2021 after advancing to the stepladder finals at the USBC Masters in April, finishing in third place.

Potter, 18, earned her award by averaging 222.06 for 78 games in the Fairview Fri Juniors league at AMF Fairview Lanes in Fairport.

The women’s USBC National High Series Award will go to Brandi Kordelewski of Belleville, Illinois, after she set the women’s state record in Illinois with an 868 series on Nov. 18, 2020.

Kordelewski, 31, was competing in the Wednesday Night Ball league at Belleville’s Bel-Air Bowl when she rolled games of 290, 279 and 299

Jacob Hartman of Camanche, Iowa, and Mikayla Blair of Springfield, Ohio, will take home the Youth Male and Youth Female USBC National High Series Awards, respectively, for the 2020-2021 season.

Hartman, 18, rolled games of 289, 279 and 299 for an 867 series on March 6, 2021, in the Jr. Elite league at Camanche’s Imperial Lanes.

Blair, 18, put together games of 300, 267 and 257 for an 824 set on March 28, 2021, during the Spring 21 Youth/Adult Scholarship Travel league at Bowl 10 in Fairborn, Ohio.

File photo: Rich Wagner, center, receiving his award from the Genesee Region USBC in May for his 899 series. At left is Tommy Kress of Hilton, guest speaker at the association banquet, and at right is Wagner's wife, Jennifer. Photo by Mike Pettinella.