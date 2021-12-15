City awarded a $1 million grant to fund bulk of Jackson Street water line replacement project

The City of Batavia has been awarded $1 million for a Jackson Street water line replacement project through Round XI of New York State Regional Economic Development Council’s Community Development Block Grant program, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski confirmed that the city’s application for the grant, which was approved by City Council in June, has been approved.

The project is one of 488 initiatives throughout the state to share in an additional $196 million in funding.

The work consists of replacing the 4- and 6-inch lines on Jackson Street with 8-inch water main at an estimated cost of $1,351,908, with $351,908 committed from local funds. According to the REDC, the improvements will benefit 213 persons of which 144 or 68 percent are low-and-moderate-income persons.

“It’s the residential portion of Jackson Street, not the commercial side,” Tabelski said.

Currently, the stretch of roadway from Ellicott Street to South Jackson Street on the western side of Jackson contains 4-inch line; a 6-inch line is under the sidewalk between Watson and South Jackson on the eastern side of the road from Central Avenue to Ellicott Street.

The commercial portion of Jackson Street – north of Ellicott Street – will be a separate project, she said.

All of these lines will be eliminated and service will transfer to an 8-inch water main. The project will cover around 2,250 linear feet of water line replacement and also will address elimination of lead water services if encountered.

Other Genesee County projects to receive funding are as follows:

Batavia Development Corporation -- Brisbane Mansion Technical Assistance Project: The BDC will complete building reuse analyses for the historic Brisbane Mansion (currently housing the Batavia Police Department) in downtown Batavia; $20,000.

Town of Batavia -- King's Plaza Sewer Pump Station: The total estimated project is $1,485,000 with $ 184,000 from Water Infrastructure Improvement Act & $553,500 from local sources. The improvements will benefit 623 persons of which 517 or 83 percent of whom are low-and moderate-income persons; $747,500.

Town of Batavia -- Replacement of Existing Water Meters: The town will use Green Innovation Grant Program funds to replace existing water meters with Advanced Metering Infrastructure technology. These replacements will reduce water consumption in the Town; $730,000.

Town of Byron -- Engineering Planning Grant Study: The EPG program will fund the development of an engineering report to assess the existing condition of the Byron Mobile Home Community wastewater collection system, evaluate alternatives, and recommend improvements to the Town of Byron; $30,000.