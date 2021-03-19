Genesee Country Farmers' Market seeks move to former JC Penney parking lot; opening day is June 4

The Genesee Country Farmers’ Market, pending approval from the Batavia City Council, is moving across Alva Place this year.

The event summary for this Monday night’s City Council Conference Meeting includes an application submitted by Sharon Brant, farmer’s market treasurer, to conduct business beginning June 4 and running through Oct. 29.

The proposed location is in the former JC Penney parking lot across the street, just south of where the market has operated for the past five years.

Brant said tents and tables will be set up “more towards the corner that goes up to the Bank of America drive-through from what I understand from the pictures (renderings).”

She said this year’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The market offers fresh produce, baked goods, flowers and crafts, as well as beer and wine tastings, and a food vending truck.

Brant said she is working with potential vendors and plans to issue a press release once all of those applications have been received and approved.

Asked about a location beyond this year -- due to the city looking to build a new police station at the previous Alva/Bank site, Brant said she been communicating with City Manager Rachael Tabelski on a monthly basis.

“There’s nothing definite yet, but we are talking,” she said.

In other developments:

The Batavia Concert Band has applied to the city for permission to offer seven performances at Centennial Park.

The first one is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19. The others will take place at 7 p.m. on consecutive Wednesdays, starting June 30.

Tabelski will be asking Council to create a temporary position of superintendent of water & wastewater in light of current Superintendent Bill Davis’ wish to retire within the next eight to 12 months.

“The goal in creating the temporary position is to ensure that the knowledge, skills and abilities of the current superintendent … are transferred to a successor,” Tabelski wrote in a memo dated March 16.

She also indicated the job is a Civil Service competitive position, and requires someone with specialized training and experience in water plant operations, wastewater and water treatment distribution systems.

Per the memo, the temporary job’s $76,000 non-union salary to be split equally between the water and wastewater funds. When Davis does retire, the temporary appointment would move into the permanent position.

---------------

Monday’s meeting in the Council Board Room on the second floor of the Batavia City Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m. It is open to the public with appropriate facemasks, social distancing and temperature screening upon arrival.

It will be streamed live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bataviany/ and also can be viewed on Spectrum Channel 1301 at 9 a.m. March 24 and 8 p.m. March 26.