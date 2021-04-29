GIGO. City of Batavia leaders ask park users to take out the trash following their outings this summer

The City of Batavia offers nine parks for citizens to enjoy, starting at 7 a.m. until dusk each day.

All city officials are asking in return – at least for this recreation and picnic season – is for users to take out any and all trash that they take in.

“We are not accepting pavilion rentals this year, which means that the park is open to the public and anyone is free to use it,” City Manager Rachael Tabelski said. “If residents use the pavilions we are asking them to ‘carry in and carry out’ (their trash) at this time.”

Tabelski added that trash receptacles will be placed in high use areas for patrons to use, especially around the playgrounds.

At Monday night’s City Council meeting, she emphasized that trash containers will continue to be available on Main Street as well.

Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said that he wasn’t sure why comments found on social media sites indicated that the city would not be placing trash cans along Main Street.

“It wasn’t a city official spokesperson that even mentioned Main Street,” he said.

Tabelski said that Council, during budget discussions, decided to reduce overtime for the parks department “and one of those ways was to ask citizens who use the pavilions to carry in and carry out.”

The city’s nine parks are as follows:

Austin Park, 15 Jefferson Ave.;

Centennial Park, 151 State St.;

Farrall Park, 101-111 Otis St.;

Kibbe Park, 105-111 Kibbe Ave.;

Lambert Park, 100 Verona Ave.;

Lions Park, 108 Cedar St, and 8 Wallace St.;

MacArthur Park, 252B State St.;

Pringle Park, 14 Pringle Ave.;

Williams Park, 101 Pearl St.

More information about the parks can be found by clicking HERE.