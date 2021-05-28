Parade organizer: 'Surprises' in store for Monday morning's Memorial Day procession

The city’s Memorial Day parade coordinator is promising a couple of surprises for Monday morning’s march from Eastown Plaza to Bank Street.

“We’ve been getting a lot of responses now, including a call from the Batavia Muckdogs, who said they will surprise us with something,” City Council member Robert Bialkowski said today.

When asked if some of the players will be participating, he said, “That would be nice, and it would be a first.”

Bialkowski also said that Dan Di Laura, owner of Dan’s Tire & Auto Service Center, agreed to park his new recovery truck at the corner of Main and Bank and fly a huge American flag from the vehicle’s 50-foot boom.

Additionally, 400 U.S. flags will be given to children along the route, he said.

“We welcome our veterans to join us,” he said. “Some will be riding and some will be walking, but all of them will be in front – right behind the color guard – where they belong.”

The parade is scheduled to start at 9:45 a.m. from the plaza.

Previously, Bialkowski said that the Batavia High School band will perform and he was hoping that other musical groups would as well. Marchers will include law enforcement and fire personnel.

To contact Bialkowski, call (585) 409-3624.