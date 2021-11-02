Preliminary Genesee County election results
Preliminary (unofficial) results per the Genesee County Board of Elections -- contested races:
Batavia City Council-At-Large (Top three are elected)
Eugene A.Jankowski Jr., Republican - 1,143
Jeremy W. Karas, Republican - 1,118
F. Robert Bialkowski, Republican - 1,032
Erica B. O’Donnell. Democrat, Families of Batavia - 609
Bethany Town Justice (Top two are elected)
Joseph Nowakowski, Republican, Legal Party - 248
Jeff Wolak, Republican - 226
Peggy Johnson, Justice - 106
Nichole Szymkowiak, Justice -- 81
Town of Bergen Town Council (Top two are elected)
James S. Starowitz, Republican - 561
Teresa F. Whalin, Republican - 511
Anne M. Sapienza, Democrat, Conservative, WOR - 232
Town of Byron Town Supervisor (Top vote getter is elected)
Peter N. Yasses, Republican - 283
Gerald L. Heins, Byron Ind. - 248
Le Roy Town Council (Top two are elected)
David R. Paddock, Republican, Conservative -- 930
Bill Fox, Conservative - 792
Robert E. Fussell, Democrat - 528
Ronald B. Pangrazio, Republican -- 501
Sarah Krzemien, Democrat - 329
Le Roy Town Justice (Top vote getter is elected)
Tom Feeley (write-in, Republican) -- 700
Carol DiFrancisco, Democrat -- 638
Town of Pembroke Town Council (Top two are elected)
Edward G. Arnold Jr., Republican - 687
K. Warren Clark, Republican - 588
Helen Trowbridge Hanes, Democrat, Independence - 247
Uncontested Genesee County vote totals:
County Judge & Surrogate -- Melissa Cianfrini -- 8,037
District Attorney -- Kevin Finnell -- 7,490
County Coroner -- Wade Schwab -- 7,076; John Peck -- 6,793
County Legislature -- 1st District Chad Klotzbach -- 630; 3rd, Gordon Dibble -- 1,266; 5th, Rochelle Stein, 1,262; 9th, Gary Maha, 412
