Preliminary Genesee County election results

Preliminary (unofficial) results per the Genesee County Board of Elections -- contested races:

Batavia City Council-At-Large (Top three are elected)

Eugene A.Jankowski Jr., Republican - 1,143

Jeremy W. Karas, Republican - 1,118

F. Robert Bialkowski, Republican - 1,032

Erica B. O’Donnell. Democrat, Families of Batavia - 609

Bethany Town Justice (Top two are elected)

Joseph Nowakowski, Republican, Legal Party - 248

Jeff Wolak, Republican - 226

Peggy Johnson, Justice - 106

Nichole Szymkowiak, Justice -- 81

Town of Bergen Town Council (Top two are elected)

James S. Starowitz, Republican - 561

Teresa F. Whalin, Republican - 511

Anne M. Sapienza, Democrat, Conservative, WOR - 232

Town of Byron Town Supervisor (Top vote getter is elected)

Peter N. Yasses, Republican - 283

Gerald L. Heins, Byron Ind. - 248

Le Roy Town Council (Top two are elected)

David R. Paddock, Republican, Conservative -- 930

Bill Fox, Conservative - 792

Robert E. Fussell, Democrat - 528

Ronald B. Pangrazio, Republican -- 501

Sarah Krzemien, Democrat - 329

Le Roy Town Justice (Top vote getter is elected)

Tom Feeley (write-in, Republican) -- 700

Carol DiFrancisco, Democrat -- 638

Town of Pembroke Town Council (Top two are elected)

Edward G. Arnold Jr., Republican - 687

K. Warren Clark, Republican - 588

Helen Trowbridge Hanes, Democrat, Independence - 247

Uncontested Genesee County vote totals:

County Judge & Surrogate -- Melissa Cianfrini -- 8,037

District Attorney -- Kevin Finnell -- 7,490

County Coroner -- Wade Schwab -- 7,076; John Peck -- 6,793

County Legislature -- 1st District Chad Klotzbach -- 630; 3rd, Gordon Dibble -- 1,266; 5th, Rochelle Stein, 1,262; 9th, Gary Maha, 412

CLICK HERE for complete Genesee County election results -- marked as unofficial.