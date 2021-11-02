Local Matters

November 2, 2021 - 9:19pm

Preliminary Genesee County election results

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Genesee County elections, Batavia City Council.

Preliminary (unofficial) results per the Genesee County Board of Elections -- contested races:

Batavia City Council-At-Large  (Top three are elected)

Eugene A.Jankowski Jr., Republican - 1,143                

Jeremy W. Karas, Republican - 1,118            

F. Robert Bialkowski, Republican - 1,032                 

Erica B. O’Donnell. Democrat, Families of Batavia - 609                   

Bethany Town Justice  (Top two are elected)

Joseph Nowakowski, Republican, Legal Party - 248                  

Jeff Wolak, Republican  - 226              

Peggy Johnson, Justice - 106        

Nichole Szymkowiak, Justice -- 81           

Town of Bergen Town Council  (Top two are elected)

James S. Starowitz, Republican - 561               

Teresa F. Whalin, Republican  - 511 

Anne M. Sapienza, Democrat, Conservative, WOR - 232                     

Town of Byron Town Supervisor  (Top vote getter is elected)

Peter N. Yasses, Republican - 283                

Gerald L. Heins, Byron Ind. - 248                 

Le Roy Town Council   (Top two are elected)

David R. Paddock, Republican, Conservative -- 930                

Bill Fox, Conservative - 792       

Robert E. Fussell, Democrat - 528                 

Ronald B. Pangrazio, Republican -- 501   

Sarah Krzemien, Democrat - 329            

Le Roy Town Justice (Top vote getter is elected)

Tom Feeley (write-in, Republican) -- 700

Carol DiFrancisco, Democrat -- 638          

Town of Pembroke Town Council   (Top two are elected)

Edward G. Arnold Jr., Republican - 687             

K. Warren Clark, Republican - 588

Helen Trowbridge Hanes, Democrat, Independence - 247

Uncontested Genesee County vote totals:

County Judge & Surrogate -- Melissa Cianfrini -- 8,037

District Attorney -- Kevin Finnell -- 7,490

County Coroner -- Wade Schwab -- 7,076; John Peck -- 6,793

County Legislature -- 1st District Chad Klotzbach -- 630; 3rd, Gordon Dibble -- 1,266; 5th, Rochelle Stein, 1,262; 9th, Gary Maha, 412

CLICK HERE for complete Genesee County election results -- marked as unofficial. 

Upcoming

