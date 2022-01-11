Proposed City of Batavia budget calls for 78-cent decrease in property tax rate for 2021-22

Barring any changes made during the budget workshop process, the City of Batavia’s property tax rate for the 2021-22 fiscal year will be $8.94 per $1,000 of assessed value – a decrease of 78 cents from last year’s rate.

City Manager Rachael Tabelski shared details of the municipality’s $17.7 million budget at Monday night’s City Council Business Meeting at City Hall Council Board Room.

The proposed General Fund calls for a tax levy increase of $121,403, Tabelski said, noting that plans call for reinstatement of service, personnel and equipment purchase. Additionally, the water and sewer funds are stable, and improvements in infrastructure are on the table.

MORE TO COME