Soph Wormley sparks Batavia girls to 47-38 win over Greece Odyssey

Sophomore guard Bryn Wormley scored 17 points, including two key three-point baskets midway through the third quarter, to spark the Batavia High Lady Devils girls basketball team to a 47-38 victory tonight over host Greece Odyssey in Monroe County Division 4 action.

Batavia, 4-1 overall, led 26-12 on a layup by Wormley to start the third quarter before Odyssey, 3-4, scored six straight to cut the lead to eight.

That’s when Wormley found the range from three-point distance twice to put Batavia up 32-20.

The Lady Devils finished the quarter strong on a short jumper by senior forward Jenae Colkey and three-point shot and driving layup by sophomore guard Mackenzie Reigle to take a 39-22 advantage into the final period.

Odyssey outscored Batavia 16-8 in the fourth quarter, with junior forward Treanna Blenman tallying six of her 17 points.

For Batavia, senior guard Ryann Stefaniak added 12 points (all in the first half) and Reigle also had 12 (nine in the second half). Senior center Meghan Houseknecht rounded out the scoring with four.

Reigle had three steals, Stefaniak blocked three shots and junior forward Emma Krolczyk grabbed six rebounds.

Batavia returns home to face Honeoye Falls-Lima on Dec. 27.