Genesee Region USBC Inducts Tim, Tom Rohl into Hall of Fame; Awards Scholarship to Benjamin Sputore

Respect for the sport of bowling was front and center on Saturday night as brothers Tim and Tom Rohl were inducted into the Genesee Region USBC Hall of Fame at the local association’s Annual Banquet and Awards Ceremony at Batavia Downs Gaming.

Honored for their achievement on the lanes, the Le Roy natives were enshrined before 70 people at the newly remodeled Genesee Banquet Room.

Their presenters – former GRUSBC President and Hall of Famer Paul Spiotta for Tim and Hall of Famer Mark Brown for Tom – each spoke of the way the gentlemanly demeanor displayed by the soft-spoken left-handers over the past 40 years.

Both Spiotta and Brown mentioned the word “respect” in their introductory speeches – noting that the Rohls earned the respect of their peers by showing respect for the game.

Tim Rohl, 57, who has resided in Florida for the past 18 years, is a four-time GRUSBC Masters champion, while Tom Rohl, 50, who continues to live in Le Roy, won the prestigious scratch singles tournament twice.

They have multiple GRUSBC Association Tournament titles, including the Johnson-Ianni Doubles event as teammates in 1999, as well as victories in tournaments throughout the area.

Many others were recognized at the banquet, including Batavia High senior Benjamin Sputore, who received the Barbara J. Kreiley Scholarship Award ($750) and also a plaque and ring for his 300 game on Oct. 14, 2023. Sputore also had the high series for boys with 720.

Sputore (photo at right) said he plans to attend Genesee Community College in the fall in pursuit of an associate’s degree in general studies/criminal justice.

ASSOCIATION LEADERS – 2023-24

Adult

High Game, Men – 300 – (28)

High Series, Men – 857 – Brian Cline (Mancuso Bowling Center)

High Average, Men – 239 – Brian Cline (Mancuso Bowling Center)

High Game, Women – 289 – Amanda Coniglio (Mount Morris Lanes)

High Series, Women – 745 – Amanda Coniglio (Mount Morris Lanes)

High Average Women – 212 – Traci (Spanitz) Gustke (Le Roy Legion Lanes)

Youth

High Game, Boys – 300 – Ben Sputore (Mancuso Bowling Center)

High Series, Boys – 720 – Ben Sputore (Mancuso Bowling Center)

High Average, Boys – 194 – Dominic LaPiana (Mount Morris Lanes)

High Game, Girls – 211 – Ava Tortorice (Mount Morris Lanes)

High Series, Girls – 534 – Emma Balduf (Mancuso Bowling Center)

SEASON LEADERS: Individual leaders in various league categories this season are, front from left, Shyann Covell, Benjamin Sputore, Ava Tortorice; back, Dominic LaPiana, Amanda Coniglio, Tracy (Spanitz) Gustke.

ASSOCIATION TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS

Open Team – Christ Recycle, 2,860. Team members are Marvin Christ, Larry Boyce, Albert Burch and Robbie Hanks.

Women's Team – Splitz & Giggles, 2,501. Team members are Sharon Stefanini, Tiffany Crawford, Barbara Casavant and Breanna Seever.

Open Doubles – Daryl Dillon and Greg Gilman, 1,524.

Women's Doubles – Karen Allis and Jane Chaddock, 1,284.

Open Singles – Jeremy Yasses, 775.

Women's Singles – Breanna Seever, 654.

Open All-Events – Scott Culp, 2,262.

Women's All-Events – Breanna Seever, 1,937

ASSOCIATION TOURNEY CHAMPIONS: Placing first in the 2024 Association Tournament at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion are, front from left, the Christ Recycle team of Larry Boyce, Albert Burch, Marvin Christ and Robbie Hanks; back, Open Doubles winners Daryl Dillon and Greg Gilman; Open All-Events winner Scott Culp, and Women's Doubles winners Jane Chaddock and Karen Allis.

TWO DIRECTORS ELECTED – DUES INCREASE APPROVED

GRUSBC members in attendance elected Matt Bourg of Alexander and Troy Fanton of Kendall to the association’s board of directors. Bourg’s term runs through 2026 while the term of Fanton, who is replacing Pat Fuller of Medina, starts on Aug. 1 and runs through 2027.

A proposition to increase the membership dues by $1 – to $25 for a Standard membership and to $9 for a Local Only Adult membership passed by a 43-6 vote.

The GRUSBC’s local portion of the dues had been fixed at $8 for a Standard membership since 2019-20, and now will increase to $9. The USBC's national office receives $15 and the New York State USBC gets $1.

GRAND PRIZE DRAWING WINNERS

Association members Donna Pike of Mount Morris, Danielle Schultz of Batavia and Jack Duyssen of Le Roy each won $500 in the grand prize drawing that concluded the awards ceremony.

Twenty-five-dollar winners were Tim Fonte of Dansville, Keith Holland of Alexander, Joe Connolly of Le Roy and Christina White of Kendall.

Andy Martin of Le Roy won the Brunswick Rhino Pro bowling ball.

