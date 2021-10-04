4-H announces end-year awards for 2021

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program celebrated the completion of the 2020-2021 4-H Program Year by announcing its 4-H Year-End Award Recipients. Year-End Awards recognize 4-H members who have excelled in a certain project area and show leadership during the 4-H program year.

Congratulations to all of the 4-H members and volunteers who received an award. Highlights include:

Achievement Award: Alexandria Tarbell

Alexandria Tarbell Leadership Award: Amelia Brewer, Morgan Harrington, Maggie Winspear, Tyler Jirovec, Ben Kron

Amelia Brewer, Morgan Harrington, Maggie Winspear, Tyler Jirovec, Ben Kron Outstanding 1 st Year Member Award: Raegan Bessey, Alicia McCarthy

Raegan Bessey, Alicia McCarthy 4-H Member of the Year: Eva Rhoads

Eva Rhoads 4-H Spirit Award: Cody Carlson, Brooke Frega, Morgan Harrington, Madison Paddock, Brook Pagels, Kasey Pagels, Ty Reilly, Makayla Sugg, Bing Zuber

Cody Carlson, Brooke Frega, Morgan Harrington, Madison Paddock, Brook Pagels, Kasey Pagels, Ty Reilly, Makayla Sugg, Bing Zuber Arts & Crafts: Layla Baker, Clare Mathes, Bing Zuber

Layla Baker, Clare Mathes, Bing Zuber Beef Cattle: Kaden Cusmano, Kameron Cusmano

Kaden Cusmano, Kameron Cusmano Dairy Cattle: Amelia Brewer, Carolyn Sybertz, Tate Zuber

Amelia Brewer, Carolyn Sybertz, Tate Zuber Clothing & Textiles: Alexandria Tarbell

Alexandria Tarbell Food & Nutrition: Alex Boldt, Emma Tanner

Alex Boldt, Emma Tanner Goat: Layla Baker, Lily Haacke, Riley Henning, Tyler Jirovec, Clare Mathes, Campbell Riley, John Riley, Gabe Winn

Layla Baker, Lily Haacke, Riley Henning, Tyler Jirovec, Clare Mathes, Campbell Riley, John Riley, Gabe Winn Horticulture: June Dorman, Mae Grimes

June Dorman, Mae Grimes Livestock Master: Ben Kron

Ben Kron Photography: Caroline Luft, Colton Tarbell, Alexandria Tarbell

Caroline Luft, Colton Tarbell, Alexandria Tarbell Poultry: Madison Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Hudson Luft, Clare Mathes, Teagan Mathes, Kasey Pagels

Madison Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Hudson Luft, Clare Mathes, Teagan Mathes, Kasey Pagels Rabbit: Amelia Brewer, Madison Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Brook Pagels

Amelia Brewer, Madison Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Brook Pagels Sheep: Mya Grant, Chelsea Lippert, Colten Sugg

Mya Grant, Chelsea Lippert, Colten Sugg Swine: Bentley Lowe, Emmalee Lehman, Tate Zuber

Bentley Lowe, Emmalee Lehman, Tate Zuber Outstanding 4-H Volunteer Recognition: Cindy Bovier, Joy Brewer, Cole Carlson, Sue Johnson, Joanna Miller, Jamey Pagels, Taylor Schofield, Kathy Winspear

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers, and clubs are always welcome. For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 131. Enrollment information is available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development/how-to-join-4-h