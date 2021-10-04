Local Matters

October 4, 2021 - 11:08am

4-H announces end-year awards for 2021

Press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Program celebrated the completion of the 2020-2021 4-H Program Year by announcing its 4-H Year-End Award Recipients.  Year-End Awards recognize 4-H members who have excelled in a certain project area and show leadership during the 4-H program year.     

Congratulations to all of the 4-H members and volunteers who received an award.  Highlights include: 

  • Achievement Award: Alexandria Tarbell
  • Leadership Award: Amelia Brewer, Morgan Harrington, Maggie Winspear, Tyler Jirovec, Ben Kron
  • Outstanding 1st Year Member Award: Raegan Bessey, Alicia McCarthy
  • 4-H Member of the Year: Eva Rhoads
  • 4-H Spirit Award: Cody Carlson, Brooke Frega, Morgan Harrington, Madison Paddock, Brook Pagels, Kasey Pagels, Ty Reilly, Makayla Sugg, Bing Zuber
  • Arts & Crafts: Layla Baker, Clare Mathes, Bing Zuber
  • Beef Cattle: Kaden Cusmano, Kameron Cusmano
  • Dairy Cattle: Amelia Brewer, Carolyn Sybertz, Tate Zuber
  • Clothing & Textiles: Alexandria Tarbell
  • Food & Nutrition: Alex Boldt, Emma Tanner
  • Goat: Layla Baker, Lily Haacke, Riley Henning, Tyler Jirovec, Clare Mathes, Campbell Riley, John Riley, Gabe Winn
  • Horticulture: June Dorman, Mae Grimes
  • Livestock Master: Ben Kron
  • Photography: Caroline Luft, Colton Tarbell, Alexandria Tarbell
  • Poultry: Madison Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Hudson Luft, Clare Mathes, Teagan Mathes, Kasey Pagels
  • Rabbit: Amelia Brewer, Madison Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Brook Pagels
  • Sheep: Mya Grant, Chelsea Lippert, Colten Sugg
  • Swine: Bentley Lowe, Emmalee Lehman, Tate Zuber
  • Outstanding 4-H Volunteer Recognition: Cindy Bovier, Joy Brewer, Cole Carlson, Sue Johnson, Joanna Miller, Jamey Pagels, Taylor Schofield, Kathy Winspear

The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18.  New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers, and clubs are always welcome.  For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 131.  Enrollment information is available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development/how-to-join-4-h

Submitted photo: Genesee County 4-H Member of the Year Eva Rhoads.

