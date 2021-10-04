4-H announces end-year awards for 2021
Press release:
The Genesee County 4-H Program celebrated the completion of the 2020-2021 4-H Program Year by announcing its 4-H Year-End Award Recipients. Year-End Awards recognize 4-H members who have excelled in a certain project area and show leadership during the 4-H program year.
Congratulations to all of the 4-H members and volunteers who received an award. Highlights include:
- Achievement Award: Alexandria Tarbell
- Leadership Award: Amelia Brewer, Morgan Harrington, Maggie Winspear, Tyler Jirovec, Ben Kron
- Outstanding 1st Year Member Award: Raegan Bessey, Alicia McCarthy
- 4-H Member of the Year: Eva Rhoads
- 4-H Spirit Award: Cody Carlson, Brooke Frega, Morgan Harrington, Madison Paddock, Brook Pagels, Kasey Pagels, Ty Reilly, Makayla Sugg, Bing Zuber
- Arts & Crafts: Layla Baker, Clare Mathes, Bing Zuber
- Beef Cattle: Kaden Cusmano, Kameron Cusmano
- Dairy Cattle: Amelia Brewer, Carolyn Sybertz, Tate Zuber
- Clothing & Textiles: Alexandria Tarbell
- Food & Nutrition: Alex Boldt, Emma Tanner
- Goat: Layla Baker, Lily Haacke, Riley Henning, Tyler Jirovec, Clare Mathes, Campbell Riley, John Riley, Gabe Winn
- Horticulture: June Dorman, Mae Grimes
- Livestock Master: Ben Kron
- Photography: Caroline Luft, Colton Tarbell, Alexandria Tarbell
- Poultry: Madison Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Hudson Luft, Clare Mathes, Teagan Mathes, Kasey Pagels
- Rabbit: Amelia Brewer, Madison Harrington, Morgan Harrington, Brook Pagels
- Sheep: Mya Grant, Chelsea Lippert, Colten Sugg
- Swine: Bentley Lowe, Emmalee Lehman, Tate Zuber
- Outstanding 4-H Volunteer Recognition: Cindy Bovier, Joy Brewer, Cole Carlson, Sue Johnson, Joanna Miller, Jamey Pagels, Taylor Schofield, Kathy Winspear
The Genesee County 4-H Program is a youth development program for youth ages 5-18. New 4-H youth members, adult volunteers, and clubs are always welcome. For information about how to join the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040 ext. 131. Enrollment information is available on our website at http://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth-development/how-to-join-4-h
Submitted photo: Genesee County 4-H Member of the Year Eva Rhoads.