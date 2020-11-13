4-H Teen Club to send holiday stockings to military, plus collecting winter goods for local families

Photo: 4-H Teen Club members with their holiday stockings for troops in front of the “Mitten Tree.” From left: Teagan Mathes, Maggie Winspear, Clare Mathes, Madison Harrington. Not pictured: Morgan Harrington, Brooke Frega, Michael Ehrmentraut.

Submitted photo and press release:

The Genesee County 4-H Teen Club is giving back this holiday season by collecting “Mitten Tree” donations and donating filled holiday stockings to deployed military members.

At their November Club meeting, teen club members donated holiday stockings for deployed military members. The stockings were put together by teen club members using items that they purchased and donated.

Members included fun and useful items such as snacks, gum, candy, and puzzles. The holiday stockings will be mailed to deployed military members to enjoy this holiday season.

Teen Club members also set up a “Mitten Tree” at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office to collect donations of hats, gloves, mittens and scarves.

Donations will be accepted at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Office, 420 E. Main St., Batavia. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Donated items will be displayed on the Mitten Tree until Dec. 14th and then will be donated to local families in need.

4-H is a nationwide youth program that connects youth age 5-18 to a variety of hands-on learning opportunities. For more information about joining the Genesee County 4-H Program, please contact the 4-H Office at [email protected] or (585) 343-3040, ext. 131. Enrollment forms are also available on our website.