Adopt-A-Pet: Louie needs a home, ready to capture your heart

Press release:

People stop and look at me and always say, “Poor Thing”. Then they choose another when they could have had a king.

That’s Louie’s story. When you visit the shelter, you will find Louie hiding in the corner. It’s difficult to see how handsome this 7-year-old Siamese mix with stunning blue eyes is as he lays curled up in a ball.

Louie has called the shelter his home for the past few months and finds shelter life absolutely terrifying. During the calm, quiet hours Louie enjoys and loves the attention he receives from the volunteers.

He was surrendered because he was bullying the other cats in the home and may need to be an only cat.

He likes to keep up appearances and daily brushing is always on his agenda. Louie is longing for a home of his own. Longing for a stress-free, shelter-free life. A family that will provide the patience and love he needs and so well deserves.

Are you this special boy’s special someone?



"If you really like me, please take me home with you. I promise I’ll be good and love you long and true."

He is neutered, tested negative for FIV/FeLV, and is up to date with vaccines. Louie would do best if he is confined to a small room for a couple of weeks to acclimate to his new surroundings and give his new adopters a chance to bond with him. If you can give this kitty a nice indoor home, please stop into the Genesee County Animal Shelter, 3841 W. Main Street Rd, Batavia, NY during adoption hours to complete an adoption application or email us at [email protected].