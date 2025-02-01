Allies of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation encourage neighbors to attend GCEDC hearings on Monday

Press Release:

Concerned residents on behalf of the Reservation Territory of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation are highlighting the Genesee County Economic Development Center's (GCEDC) plan to hold daytime public hearings on proposals from three investor groups vying to site a data center at the WNY Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) mega industrial site, currently being constructed in the town of Alabama.

The February 3 hearings are required by Article 18-1 of the General Municipal Law and pertain to financial incentives promised by GCEDC to each of the three applicants. GCEDC has not released any details on these financial incentives, meaning that the public will not have a chance to review this information prior to submitting written or oral comments.

Moreover, GCEDC has refused to disclose the identities of the companies represented by the investor group applicants. ‘Data center’ is a generic term that can refer to operations ranging from cryptocurrency mining to Artificial Intelligence processing.

Based on financial incentives offered to the only other confirmed tenants at STAMP - Edwards Vacuum and Plug Power, these incentives are likely to be in the ballpark of several million dollars - despite the fact that data centers create minimal jobs, use massive amounts of water and energy, and face opposition from other WNY communities concerned about their noxious public health and environmental impacts. The proposed data center would be sited on a parcel of land characterized by wetlands and located immediately adjacent to the Reservation Territory of the Tonawanda Seneca Nation, whose Council of Chiefs opposes STAMP.

Three public hearings held by STAMP developer GCEDC to gather comments on proposed data center applications. GCEDC is also accepting written comments to gcedc@gcedc.com before 12 p.m. on Friday, January 31. The email must contain the project name in its subject line.

On Monday, February 3 at Town of Alabama Fire Department 2230 Judge Road, Alabama

2 p.m. - Project Potentia, formerly Hydroscale

3pm - Project Rampart

4pm - Project Double Reed

For more information: linktr.ee/NoSTAMPDataCenters