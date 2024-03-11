 Skip to main content

Art demo to use ‘intuitive painting’ Tuesday at GO ART!

By Press Release
Submitted photo of David Burke a Garden Mural.

Press Release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist David Burke at GO ART! Seymour Place on Tuesday, March 12 starting at 7 p.m. 

David will be demonstrating a more intuitive painting for this demo, using a new squeegee technique with dots of paint to easily create cool designs. Light refreshments will be served. 

The 2.o.1. Tavern will be open for cash purchases.  Non-members are welcome for a $5 fee.  New members are always welcome, all mediums and skill levels. The yearly Single membership is $30, Couples $50, and Students/Veterans $10. 

GO ART! Seymour Place is located at 201 E. Main St. Batavia.

