Art demo to use ‘intuitive painting’ Tuesday at GO ART!

Press Release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist David Burke at GO ART! Seymour Place on Tuesday, March 12 starting at 7 p.m.

David will be demonstrating a more intuitive painting for this demo, using a new squeegee technique with dots of paint to easily create cool designs. Light refreshments will be served.

The 2.o.1. Tavern will be open for cash purchases. Non-members are welcome for a $5 fee. New members are always welcome, all mediums and skill levels. The yearly Single membership is $30, Couples $50, and Students/Veterans $10.

GO ART! Seymour Place is located at 201 E. Main St. Batavia.