Artist Mary Jo Whitman to share grant-writing tips at Tuesday event

Press Release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Mary Jo Whitman on Tuesday, September 10 at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia At 7 p.m.

Mary Jo plans to give an overview of the grant process for artists, including where to find grant opportunities, tips on writing project narratives, formulating budgets, and providing quality support materials.

This info will be bennificial to many artist who never thought they could get grant money for projects! This event is open to non-member for a $5 fee. Light refreshments will be served. The 2.o.1. Tavern will be open for cash purchases.