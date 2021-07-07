Assemblyman Hawley announces 14th annual Patriot Trip Sept. 16-19

Press release:

Assemblyman Steve Hawley is announcing his annual Patriot Trip to Washington, D.C., taking place from Sept. 16 to 19, where veterans and their family members are hosted on a tour throughout the area to visit several historical sites and landmarks.

This year’s tour will feature stops at war memorials throughout the D.C. area including Arlington National Cemetery. The first day includes a stop at the site of the Battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania. Previous tours have included stops at the White House, the Capitol Building, Mt. Vernon, the Annapolis Naval Academy and various museums.

Participation in the trip is open to all military veterans and their family members and will cost $475 per person (includes all food, accommodation, travel, and other expenses). Those interested in participating in this year’s trip are encouraged to reach out to Assemblyman Hawley’s district office at (585) 589-5780.

“The Patriot Trip has been an important way of giving back to our veterans for years now, so after having to cancel last year’s trip, I’m elated to be able to resume the trips this year,” said Hawley. “This year will be our 14th trip, so I encourage all interested veterans to reach out to my office and join us on a trip to remember!”