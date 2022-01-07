Local Matters

January 7, 2022 - 6:11pm

Assemblyman Hawley speaks against reduction of farm laborer overtime

posted by Press Release in Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, agriculture, labor, politics, news, batavia.

Press Relase:

​Assemblyman Steve Hawley (R,C,I-Batavia) spoke Wednesday during the Farm Laborers Wage Board’s hearing on a proposed reduction of the farm laborer overtime threshold, speaking passionately against the proposed reduction. During his testimony, Hawley described in detail why such a reduction would be perilous to the existence of farms throughout New York state and why the proposal would be harmful to the farm workers its proponents intended for it to help.

“Farms cannot operate on a less than 60-hour work week, and the failure to recognize that
fact will lead to the loss of our beloved family farms and all the jobs they provide,” said Hawley.

