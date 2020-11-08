Assistant county manager completes renowned High Performance Leadership Academy

Press release:

County Manager Matt Landers is pleased to announce that Assistant County Manager, Tammi Ferringer (inset photo left) successfully completed the High Performance Leadership Academy, a partnership of the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The High Performance Leadership Academy features a robust curriculum developed by the Professional Development Academy in partnership with Fortune 1000 executives, public sector leaders, and world-renowned thought leaders, including retired four-star General Colin Powell and executive leadership coach and author Marshall Goldsmith, Ph.D.

The High Performance Leadership Academy focuses on five essential skills; leading, organizing, collaborating, communication and delivering. It emphasizes real-time instruction, small-group learning and knowledge exchanges.

“This training will enhance Tammi’s leadership skill set and help benefit Genesee County as a whole," Landers said. "I am thrilled that the Manager’s Office will be able to utilize these enhanced skills in leading County government forward in these challenging times.”

More than 2,489 professionals from more than 1,343 counties across the country completed the Leadership Academy since 2018.

