November 20, 2020 - 4:19pm
Batavia City Council meeting Monday is open to public, also viewable later on YouTube and cable TV
posted by Press Release in news, city of batavia, city council.
Press release:
Please be advised there will be a City Council Conference Meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Council Board Room on the second floor of the Batavia City Centre. This meeting is open to the public. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Options for viewing the meeting:
- Video News Service YouTube Channel and City’s Facebook (later in the evening):
- Spectrum Cable TV Channel 1301 – Wednesday, Nov. 25th at 9 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 27th at 8 p.m.
The agenda is posted on the City website.