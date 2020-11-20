Batavia City Council meeting Monday is open to public, also viewable later on YouTube and cable TV

Press release:

Please be advised there will be a City Council Conference Meeting scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Council Board Room on the second floor of the Batavia City Centre. This meeting is open to the public. Face masks and social distancing will be required .

Options for viewing the meeting:

Video News Service YouTube Channel and City’s Facebook (later in the evening):

Spectrum Cable TV Channel 1301 – Wednesday, Nov. 25th at 9 a.m. and Friday, Nov. 27th at 8 p.m.

The agenda is posted on the City website.