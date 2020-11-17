Batavia PD reminds everybody to buckle up

Statement from Batavia PD:

We will be participating in the Buckle Up New York (BUNY) and Click it or Ticket (CIOT) annual traffic safety initiative Nov. 16-29th. A reminder to all our citizens, effective Nov. 1, New York State implemented a "Universal belt law." It is now ILLEGAL for ANY PERSON in a vehicle not to be wearing their seat belt while the vehicle is in motion.

Seat belts have been proven to be one of the best ways to save your life in a crash. Yet, many still don't buckle up. Worse still, not wearing a seat belt is a habit that will pass on to impressionable youth who, in turn, will think it is safe to not buckle up.

The Click It or Ticket campaign focuses on safety education, strong laws, and law enforcement support to save lives.

Stay safe this holiday season!