Batavia Society of Artists hosts annual show, reception August 15

Press Release:

The Batavia Society of Artists will host its annual art show at GO-ART, located at 201 E. Main St., from August 12 to October 1. The event is open exclusively to members of the Batavia Society of Artists in good standing.

Artists are invited to submit up to three paintings of any size for a $15 entry fee. Each additional painting will incur a $5 fee. All submitted works must be recent, created within the last three years, and not previously exhibited in any BSA member's show. Paintings must also have a wire hanger; works lacking this requirement may not be displayed.

The entry deadline is August 9. Entry fees and forms should be mailed to Teresa Tamfer at 157 Hutchins Street, Batavia. For additional information, Teresa can be reached at 585-506-2465.

Artists can drop off their paintings at GO-ART on Thursday or Friday, August 8 or 9, between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., or Saturday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Alternate drop-off times can be arranged by calling 585-343-9313.

The art show will have an opening reception on Thursday, August 15, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Artists must pick up their paintings on Thursday or Friday, October 3 or 4, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., or on Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Arrangements for alternate pick-up times can be made by calling 585-343-9313.

Paintings sold during the show will incur a 20% commission, payable to GO-ART.