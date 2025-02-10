Batavia Society of Artists hosts hands-on collage and gelly plate demo with Karen Crittenden on Tuesday

Press Release:

The Batavia Society of Artist is hosting artist Karen Crittenden on Tuesday February 11 from 7 - 9 p.m. at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia. Karen will be demonstrating and doing a hands on presentation. Non-members welcome for a $5 fee or become a member! New members are always welcome from all mediums and artistic levels, $30 Single, $50 Couple, and $10 for Students & Veterans. There will be light refreshments and the Tavern 2.o.1. is open for cash sales.

Come join us for an evening of fun! Karen will be using gelly plates, paints and other items (some will be surprising) to create collage fodder. We will demonstrate the use of gelly plates and acrylic paints and offer suggestions as to the use of collage fodder. Then you will have the opportunity to try this out for yourself. You will be able to take away what you create. Please be mindful of your clothing and shoes as acrylic paints, once dry does not come out.

Karen's Bio:

I have been doing art for my whole life. Different forms at different times, but art. I like to work in several art forms, sometimes even mixing those forms to push myself and my understanding of what makes art, work for me. Photograpy provides a single snapshot of a single moment in time, capturing something that is emotional both to me and to the viewer. It isn't always the same kind of emotion, but the experience of some emotion is what I strive for. Ink, paint and paper provide another means for expression that gives an experience to the viewer and the maker of art. If the viewer does not like what they see, it is still an experience. The best happens when both viewer and maker have the same experience. That is my ultimate goal.