Batavia Society of Artists hosts pastel techniques demo by Pat Tribastone on Tuesday

Press Release:

The Batavia Society of Artists is hosting artist Pat Tribastone on Tuesday, April 8 at Go-Art/Seymour Place, 201 E. Main St., Batavia, starting at 7 p.m.

She will be demonstrating Pastel Techniques. New members are always welcome, any media or any skill level. Membership for 2025 is $30 for a Single, $50 for a Couple, and $10 for a Student or Veteran. Non-members are welcome for a $5 fee. Light refreshments will be served. Tavern 2.o.1. is open for cash purchases.

If you have any questions please call Teresa Tamfer at 585-506-2465.