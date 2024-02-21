Battle of the Badges pits Batavia fire against police Sunday

Press Release:

CAN-USA Sports is excited to announce the return of the Battle of the Badges, City of Batavia Police vs City of Batavia Fire. Sunday, Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at just $10 and proceeds benefit the David McCarthy Memorial Foundation.

The City of Batavia Police Department took the inaugural battle of the Badges Cup last year with the event raising over $3,000 for the David McCarthy Memorial Foundation.

“We are looking forward to getting these two great departments together for the 2nd straight year. The David McCarthy Memorial Foundation has helped so many families in our community over the years and we are excited to donate the proceeds to such a meaningful organization again this year.” official quotes from Detective James DeFreze (Detective-City of Batavia Police) & Matt Morasco (City of Batavia Fire Department).

Kids 12 & under are free to enter and tickets are just $10 with proceeds benefiting the foundation. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mccarthyicearena.com or in person at the Ice Arena.

POLICE ROSTER:

#11 - Jim DeFreze

#13 - Steve Quider

#15 - Connor Borchert

#18 - Steven Cronmiller

#20 - Chris Lindsay

#36 - Adam Tucker

#54 - John Gombos

#57 - Matthew Smith

#58 - Chance Hudson

#62 - Eric Hill

#69 - Aric Perkins

#72 - Matt Lutey

#74 - Brian Moscicki

#76 - Felicia DeGroot

#83 - Ricky Messmer

#98 - Andrew Mruczek

FIRE ROSTER:

#7 - Josh McCarthy-CBFD

#10 - Ryan Whitcombe-CBFD

#12 - Chris Morasco-CBFD

#15 - Matt Morasco-CBFD

#19 - Zechariah Gowanlock- CBFD

#31 - Steve Hammerl-Rochester FD

#32 - Colin Cooper-CBFD

#36 - Mark Sacheli-CBFD

#37 - Bob Tedford-CBFD

#39 - Mike Morris-CBFD

#44 - Jeff Whitcombe-CBFD

#51 - Brian Fix-CBFD

#56 - Russ Borden-Town of Batavia FD

#57 - Chad Brade -CBFD

#59 - Allison Hubert-CBFD

#67 - Karl Zufall-CBFD

#96 - Andy LaForce-Buffalo Airport FD

If you or someone you know owns a local business that would like to help sponsor the event, please contact Marc Witt, General Manager/Ownership – CAN-USA Sports, mwitt.canusa@gmail.com for opportunities.