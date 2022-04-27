BOCES announces National Technical Honor Society inductees
Press release:
In April, the Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 31 career and technical student inductees. These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade point average for acceptance is a 3.0 GPA. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.
Margaret Poray, Executive Principal of the Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Campus, was inducted as an honorary member.
The ceremony was held on April 21 at the Elba Central School District. The inductees are noted below.
The 2022 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees
- Matthew Cecere, Alexander, Computer Information Systems
- Devon Grunthaner, Alexander, Auto Technology
- Olivia Colon-Mercado, Attica, Animal Science
- Ella Dickinson, Attica, Criminal Justice
- Alyssa Jacoby, Attica, Cosmetology
- Tyler Strong, Attica, Criminal Justice
- Grace Snyder, Attica, Cosmetology
- Robert McCarthy, Batavia, Metal Trades
- Synia Morrison, Batavia, Criminal Justice
- Melanie Quinones, Batavia, Animal Science
- Tyler Umlauf, Batavia, Graphic Arts
- Alyssa Vickery, Batavia, Health Dimensions
- Shyann Ruffino, Batavia Academy, Animal Science
- Tyler Pangrazio, Cal-Mum, Building Trades
- William Eschberger, LeRoy, Electro-Mechanical Trades
- Ryan Higgins, LeRoy, Electro-Mechanical Trades
- Josh Noble, LeRoy, Metal Trades
- McKenna Coniber, LeRoy, Building Trades
- Ann Navarra, LeRoy, Cosmetology
- Ashlyn Puccio, LeRoy, Cosmetology
- Bryceton Berry, Notre Dame, Electro-Mechanical Trades
- James Hudson, Notre Dame, Conservation
- Grace Mileham, Notre Dame, Health Dimensions
- Jaylee Johnson, Oakfield-Alabama, Graphic Arts
- Lauren Mandel, Oakfield-Alabama, Cosmetology
- Kyra Rhodes, Oakfield-Alabama, Graphic Arts
- Emmaly Wilkosz, Oakfield-Alabama, Cosmetology
- Victoria Franks, Pembroke, Conservation
- Karli Houseknecht, Pembroke, Electro-Mechanical Trades
- Riley Martin, Pembroke, Computer Information Systems
- Rylee Seelau, Pembroke, Criminal Justice
Submitted photo: The 2022 Batavia CTE Center National Technical Honor Society Inductees.
Recent comments