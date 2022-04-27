BOCES announces National Technical Honor Society inductees

Press release:

In April, the Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 31 career and technical student inductees. These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization. The minimum grade point average for acceptance is a 3.0 GPA. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.

Margaret Poray, Executive Principal of the Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Campus, was inducted as an honorary member.

The ceremony was held on April 21 at the Elba Central School District. The inductees are noted below.

The 2022 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees

Matthew Cecere, Alexander, Computer Information Systems

Devon Grunthaner, Alexander, Auto Technology

Olivia Colon-Mercado, Attica, Animal Science

Ella Dickinson, Attica, Criminal Justice

Alyssa Jacoby, Attica, Cosmetology

Tyler Strong, Attica, Criminal Justice

Grace Snyder, Attica, Cosmetology

Robert McCarthy, Batavia, Metal Trades

Synia Morrison, Batavia, Criminal Justice

Melanie Quinones, Batavia, Animal Science

Tyler Umlauf, Batavia, Graphic Arts

Alyssa Vickery, Batavia, Health Dimensions

Shyann Ruffino, Batavia Academy, Animal Science

Tyler Pangrazio, Cal-Mum, Building Trades

William Eschberger, LeRoy, Electro-Mechanical Trades

Ryan Higgins, LeRoy, Electro-Mechanical Trades

Josh Noble, LeRoy, Metal Trades

McKenna Coniber, LeRoy, Building Trades

Ann Navarra, LeRoy, Cosmetology

Ashlyn Puccio, LeRoy, Cosmetology

Bryceton Berry, Notre Dame, Electro-Mechanical Trades

James Hudson, Notre Dame, Conservation

Grace Mileham, Notre Dame, Health Dimensions

Jaylee Johnson, Oakfield-Alabama, Graphic Arts

Lauren Mandel, Oakfield-Alabama, Cosmetology

Kyra Rhodes, Oakfield-Alabama, Graphic Arts

Emmaly Wilkosz, Oakfield-Alabama­­, Cosmetology

Victoria Franks, Pembroke, Conservation

Karli Houseknecht, Pembroke, Electro-Mechanical Trades

Riley Martin, Pembroke, Computer Information Systems

Rylee Seelau, Pembroke, Criminal Justice

Submitted photo: The 2022 Batavia CTE Center National Technical Honor Society Inductees.